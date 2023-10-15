Highlights Birmingham City utilized their summer transfer funds wisely by making permanent additions and utilizing the loan market.

Birmingham City had a decent amount to spend in the summer due to the revenue they generated from transfers.

And it could definitely be said that they utilised that money wisely, bringing in several permanent additions but also being realistic and using the loan market too.

They were previously heavily reliant on the loan market - but it feels as though this season's loanees have aided the squad rather than carried them.

And you could definitely see some of them including Cody Drameh and Emanuel Aiwu signing for the club permanently next summer.

Although they have brought in a number of permanent players, something that would have caused the wage bill to go up and up, they saw several former loanees depart in the summer along with those that have been released.

They probably got rid of some high earners in the summer - but there will still be some players on a decent wage. In this piece, we have ranked Birmingham's six highest-paid players (based on estimates from Capology) based on whether they provide value for money or not.

6 Neil Etheridge - £17,500 per week

The fact Etheridge is last in this list isn't the goalkeeper's fault - but he just hasn't played enough to be ahead of others in this list.

Still stuck behind John Ruddy in the pecking order, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave in January or next summer, when his contract expires.

If Etheridge is on a big wage, you can't blame him for staying put because he probably won't get a bigger offer elsewhere, and he's probably settled in the area now.

5 Oliver Burke - £18,000 per week

Making six league appearances this term, Burke hasn't done enough to justify earning the estimated amount he could be on, but Werder Bremen may be paying a chunk of his wages.

You can't write him off yet though - because he has been an asset at this level before for a number of clubs including Millwall - and could be a good option to have off the bench at times against tiring defences.

4 Ivan Sunjic - £17,500 per week

It could be argued that this is pretty harsh considering Sunjic has performed very well this season and deserves a huge amount of credit.

But looking at his entire spell at Birmingham, he will be disappointed not to have achieved more and the Croatian will be looking to redeem himself this term.

If he can stay fit and in form, there are no reasons why he won't be one of the first names on the teamsheet between now and the end of the season.

Whether he can continue stepping up to the plate remains to be seen though.

3 Siriki Dembele - £15,000 per week

Dembele has recorded three goals in seven league appearances this season - and has shown some excellent touches at times.

He is certainly justifying why Blues bought him during the summer and now he's managed to seal a permanent exit from AFC Bournemouth, you would expect him to blossom.

2 Juninho Bacuna - £17,885 per week

Bacuna isn't just an asset because of his energy and his ability to be a threat in the final third.

The midfielder is also useful because he can operate in a number of positions, including central midfield and on the wing.

He can do an admirable job in both roles - and will be hoping to continue being a key player. Whether he will be a regular starter under the new manager remains to be seen though.

1 Krystian Bielik - £20,000 per week

​​​​​​​Bielik may be the highest estimated earner out of the six - but he has been a real game-changer for Birmingham once again this term and has managed to stay fit.

His ability to stay fit at St Andrew's has taken him to the top of this list, as well as how influential he is in the middle of the park.

The fact Blues have managed to bring him in permanently is a big boost for them - but it remains to be seen if he can remain injury-free throughout much of his time with Blues.

Please note that these wage figures are only ESTIMATES from Capology.