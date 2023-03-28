Birmingham City will be looking to have a strong finish to the Championship campaign when action gets back underway this weekend.

The Blues had a promising opening to the season but things have gotten more difficult of late, with the club not yet mathematically safe from relegation.

They should be fine, but ending the season strongly would provide a strong foundation heading into the summer, and next season.

Not to mention, it would give the Blues supporters something to smile and cheer about, including the names below.

Indeed, we've picked out five of the most famous Birmingham City supporters. Did you know these celebrity names were all Bluenoses?

Please note, these names are in no particular order.

1 Jasper Carrott

One of the most famous faces to support Birmingham City is TV personality Jasper Carrott.

Having been born in Birmingham, Carrott went on to become a bluenose, and at one stage, was even a director at the football club.

Carrott is best known for being a comedian, actor and television presenter, and has been active since the 1960's.

2 Mike Skinner

Another celebrity to be a fan of Birmingham City is musician Mike Skinner.

Although born in Chipping Barnet in London, Skinner grew up in the second city and became a Bluenose.

Skinner is a jack of all trades - a rapper, singer-songwriter, musician and producer, and is best known for the music project 'The Streets'.

The 43-year-old has performed on stage in a Birmingham City shirt on multiple occasions.

3 Robert McCracken MBE

Another famous Birmingham City supporter that you'll have almost certainly seen on your screens over the years is Robert McCracken.

McCracken is a boxing trainer, and has previously trained world champion boxers Carl Froch and Anthony Joshua.

Prior to his training days, McCracken was also a fighter himself, with a professional record of 25 fights, 33 wins, and two defeats.

He is said to be a Birmingham City fan.

4 David Harewood OBE

Another famous face said to be a Birmingham City supporters is David Harewood.

If you don't know him by name, you almost certainly will by face, with the actor having featured prominently in a number of television shows and films.

One of those was 'Homeland' in which he managed to sneak in a reference to the Blues.

This year, Harewood was awarded an OBE for his services to drama.

5 Steven Knight

Last on this list, but certainly not least, is Steven Knight, who is yet another famous fan of the Blues.

Unlike some names on this list, Knight is best known for being the man behind the camera.

Indeed, he was the director of hit BBC show Peaky Blinders.

He still gets to games at St. Andrews, but has previously ruled out ever buying the club when asked about it.