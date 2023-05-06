Birmingham City could be heading into a busy summer transfer window.

With their survival easily secured in the Championship for another season, the club will be planning how to improve John Eustace’s side.

Birmingham City's 5 most expensive signings

Ahead of the summer, though, we have decided to look back on the most expensive signings the club have ever made.

Here are where the top five most expensive Birmingham City signings are now…

Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic was signed in 2019 for an undisclosed fee reportedly worth up to £6.3 million.

The midfielder was an important figure in the team for his first three seasons at the club, but has spent the last year on loan away from St. Andrew’s.

Sunjic signed for Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2022 on a temporary basis, but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks following the appointment of a new manager, leading to a suspension.

It is expected that he will return to the club at the end of the season, where his future will likely be determined with further talks with Eustace.

Emile Heskey

Heskey signed from Liverpool in 2004 in a big money move worth a reported £6.25 million.

The striker spent two years with the club, scoring 14 goals from 68 appearances before departing for Wigan Athletic.

Heskey retired from football in 2016 followed by a move into the coaching side of the game.

The 45-year-old ended up joining the Leicester City women’s side in a coaching capacity and even oversaw a 2-2 League Cup clash with Manchester United on an interim basis in 2021.

He currently isn’t involved too heavily in the game, but can still be found giving his views on hot-topic issues involving his former clubs.

James McFadden

McFadden signed for Birmingham during their most recent stint in the Premier League, for a reported cost of £6 million.

The Scot spent three years with the club before signing for Everton in 2011.

McFadden retired from football in 2018, finishing his career with Queen of the South.

He entered a coaching career in the aftermath of his playing days coming to an end, but he is not currently working inside the game.

David Dunn

Birmingham signed Dunn in the summer of 2003 for a reported fee of £5.5 million.

The midfielder spent four years with the Blues before returning to Blackburn Rovers in 2007.

Dunn retired from football in 2016, finishing his career with Oldham Athletic.

He has since moved into coaching, having worked at the likes of Oldham, Blackburn, Blackpool and Barrow.

Ben Foster

Foster signed from Manchester United in a fee reportedly worth £4 million, rising to £6 million in 2010.

The shot-stopper spent two years with the club before signing for West Brom in 2012.

Foster was most recently seen helping Wrexham achieve promotion back to the Football League, saving a crucial penalty in a big top of the table clash against Notts County in April.