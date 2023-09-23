Highlights Birmingham City welcomes Tom Brady as a minority shareholder, a good move by Tom Wagner considering Brady's sports expertise and household name status.

Birmingham City acquired a very famous supporter in the summer, with Tom Brady becoming a minority shareholder at St Andrew's.

Getting him involved seems to be a good move from Tom Wagner, considering Brady is a household sports name and knows what it takes to compete at the top level.

In fairness, the 46-year-old is new to English football and it will probably take the former American footballer some time to adapt to life in the Midlands, but he will be relishing the opportunity to sink his teeth into a new project.

It remains to be seen what happens on the pitch but with plenty of permanent additions coming in and some gifted players arriving on loan, John Eustace's side should have more than enough quality to keep themselves afloat in the Championship again.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Their fanbase will be desperate for success and in this piece, we take a look at some of their most famous fans, in no particular order.

Jasper Carrott

Carrott is a comedian and actor but is perhaps best known for being the presenter of former ITV 1 game show Golden Balls, where contestants had the chance to walk away with thousands of pounds.

How much they left with depended on the amount of cash they could build up during the latter stages of the show and whether they split or steal, which was always the highlight of the programme!

He was previously a director of the club and has been seen watching Blues in action on numerous occasions before, with Carrott perhaps the biggest supporter of the Midlands side in this list.

Carrott was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Birmingham in the early noughties and is an admired figure in the city.

Mike Skinner

The 44-year-old was born in the city and with this in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that Skinner is a fan of the club.

He is perhaps best known for being a musician for The Streets - but he has also made a film called "The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light" and people will be able to see that in cinemas.

Recently speaking about how stressful the film was to create to Sky News, he will probably be glad to get back to making music for The Streets if that's what he chooses to do.

He may also be keen to see his club in action - and has been seen performing in a Blues top before.

David Harewood

Harewood is an actor and has appeared in plenty of films and television programmes.

Previously appearing in Homeland and Supergirl, he has also played in Soccer Aid as a goalkeeper and that's another reason why he's such a recognisable name.

Despite being a Blues fan, his hero is the late ex-West Bromwich Albion star Cyrille Regis, who enjoyed a fantastic career in the game despite facing racism.

Adam Zindani

Zindani is a member of the band Stereophonics - and is also a key part of the Birmingham-based Casino.

He revealed to BBC Sport in March earlier this year that he was a Birmingham supporter because his family are full of Blues supporters - and he has also taken his children to watch the second-tier side a number of times.

The musician is another supporter who was born in the local area.