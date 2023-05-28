Birmingham City will be hoping to make some further progress under the guidance of head coach John Eustace in the Championship later this year when the new term gets underway.

Eustace led the Blues to a respectable 17th place finish in the league standings earlier this month, as his side ended the season nine points above the relegation zone.

In order for Birmingham to reach new heights during the 2023/24 campaign, they will need to nail their transfer recruitment over the course of the summer.

Birmingham's most underwhelming signings in the last 10 years

In the past 10 years, the Blues have experienced mixed fortunes when it comes to signing players.

Whereas some individuals have gone on to thrive at St Andrew's, others have failed to make a positive impact for Birmingham.

Here, we have decided to take a look at where Birmingham's three most underwhelming signings of the past decade are now.

Where is Diego Fabbrini now?

Signed by Birmingham City on a permanent basis from Watford for a fee believed to be in the region of €2m (£1.7m) in 2016, Diego Fabbrini would have been hoping to take the Championship by storm in this particular spell.

However, the attacking midfielder only managed to provide one assist in the 21 appearances that he made in what was his second stint at St Andrew's.

Fabbrini left Birmingham in 2018, and is now on the books of Italian outfit Lucchese.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 32-year-old made 12 appearances for the club in Serie C.

Sam Cosgrove - on loan at Plymouth Argyle

Birmingham opted to bolster their attacking options in 2021 by swooping for Sam Cosgrove.

The Blues paid a reported fee of £2m to Aberdeen for Cosgrove.

Since sealing this switch, the forward has failed to deliver the goods.

Cosgrove has yet to score a goal for Birmingham, despite making 15 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old's current loan deal with Plymouth Argyle is set to officially expire at the end of May.

During his time at Home Park, Cosgrove helped Argyle seal promotion by providing 10 direct goal contributions in League One.

Where is Jonathan Leko now?

Jonathan Leko joined Birmingham for a fee believed to be in the region of €1.1m (£955k) from West Bromwich Albion in 2020.

Leko's spell with the Blue was incredibly underwhelming, as he was unable to deliver the goods in an attacking sense.

The winger only scored one goal for Birmingham in the 50 appearances that he made for the club.

Sold to Milton Keynes Dons in January, Leko went on to provide five direct goal contributions during the second half of the season in League One.

Leko is set to feature in the fourth-tier for the Dons later this year, as the club suffered relegation to this division on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.