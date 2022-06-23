Birmingham City’s 2022/23 Championship fixtures revealed

Birmingham City’s season last year was far from what they would’ve hoped for.

Poor results led them to a 20th place finish meaning they were just ten points clear of relegation by the end of the campaign.

There is a fair amount of uncertainty as the Blues look ahead to next season at the moment with a potential takeover up in the air which could also effect the manager’s position and the amount of investment over the summer transfer window.

However, fans will be hoping that they are in a position to secure their place in the Championship next season and with the fixtures released this morning, there is now something to look forward to.

The Blues will start their campaign away at Luton Town who failed to gain promotion to the top flight last season.

Birmingham’s first opponent of last season is who they face in their final day fixture this year as they host Sheffield United who will be aiming to be at the top end of the table.

A full fixture list can be viewed below (bold denotes a home fixture):

Sat 30 Jul: Luton Town

Sat 6 Aug: Huddersfield Town

Sat 13 Aug: Cardiff City

Tue 16 Aug: Watford

Sat 20 Aug: Wigan Athletic

Sat 27 Aug: Rotherham United

Tue 30 Aug: Norwich City

Sat 3 Sep: Preston North End

Sat 10 Sep: Swansea City

Wed 14 Sep: West Bromwich Albion

Sat 17 Sep: Coventry City

Sat 1 Oct: Sheffield United

Wed 5 Oct: Middlesbrough

Sat 8 Oct: Bristol City

Sat 15 Oct: Hull City

Wed 19 Oct: Burnley

Sat 22 Oct: Blackburn Rovers

Sat 29 Oct: Queens Park Rangers

Wed 2 Nov: Millwall

Sat 5 Nov: Stoke City

Sat 12 Nov: Sunderland

Sat 10 Dec: Blackpool

Sat 17 Dec: Reading

Mon 26 Dec: Burnley

Thur 29 Dec: Hull City

Sun 1 Jan: Middlesbrough

Sat 14 Jan: Bristol City

Sat 21 Jan: Preston North End

Sat 28 Jan: Norwich City

Sat 4 Feb: Swansea City

Sat 11 Feb: West Bromwich Albion

Tue 14 Feb: Cardiff City

Sat 18 Feb: Huddersfield Town

Sat 25 Feb: Luton Town

Sat 4 Mar: Wigan Athletic

Sat 11 Mar: Rotherham United

Tuesday 14 Mar: Watford

Sat 18 Mar: Queens Park Rangers

Sat 1 Apr: Blackburn Rovers

Friday 7 Apr: Reading

Monday 10 Apr: Stoke City

Sat 15 Apr: Sunderland

Tuesday 18 Apr: Millwall

Sat 22 Apr: Blackpool

Sat 29 Apr: Coventry City

Sat 6 May: Sheffield United

All fixtures are subject to change.

