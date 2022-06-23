Birmingham City
Birmingham City’s 2022/23 Championship fixtures revealed
Birmingham City’s season last year was far from what they would’ve hoped for.
Poor results led them to a 20th place finish meaning they were just ten points clear of relegation by the end of the campaign.
There is a fair amount of uncertainty as the Blues look ahead to next season at the moment with a potential takeover up in the air which could also effect the manager’s position and the amount of investment over the summer transfer window.
However, fans will be hoping that they are in a position to secure their place in the Championship next season and with the fixtures released this morning, there is now something to look forward to.
The Blues will start their campaign away at Luton Town who failed to gain promotion to the top flight last season.
Birmingham’s first opponent of last season is who they face in their final day fixture this year as they host Sheffield United who will be aiming to be at the top end of the table.
A full fixture list can be viewed below (bold denotes a home fixture):
Sat 30 Jul: Luton Town
Sat 6 Aug: Huddersfield Town
Sat 13 Aug: Cardiff City
Tue 16 Aug: Watford
Sat 20 Aug: Wigan Athletic
Sat 27 Aug: Rotherham United
Tue 30 Aug: Norwich City
Sat 3 Sep: Preston North End
Sat 10 Sep: Swansea City
Wed 14 Sep: West Bromwich Albion
Sat 17 Sep: Coventry City
Sat 1 Oct: Sheffield United
Wed 5 Oct: Middlesbrough
Sat 8 Oct: Bristol City
Sat 15 Oct: Hull City
Wed 19 Oct: Burnley
Sat 22 Oct: Blackburn Rovers
Sat 29 Oct: Queens Park Rangers
Wed 2 Nov: Millwall
Sat 5 Nov: Stoke City
Sat 12 Nov: Sunderland
Sat 10 Dec: Blackpool
Sat 17 Dec: Reading
Mon 26 Dec: Burnley
Thur 29 Dec: Hull City
Sun 1 Jan: Middlesbrough
Sat 14 Jan: Bristol City
Sat 21 Jan: Preston North End
Sat 28 Jan: Norwich City
Sat 4 Feb: Swansea City
Sat 11 Feb: West Bromwich Albion
Tue 14 Feb: Cardiff City
Sat 18 Feb: Huddersfield Town
Sat 25 Feb: Luton Town
Sat 4 Mar: Wigan Athletic
Sat 11 Mar: Rotherham United
Tuesday 14 Mar: Watford
Sat 18 Mar: Queens Park Rangers
Sat 1 Apr: Blackburn Rovers
Friday 7 Apr: Reading
Monday 10 Apr: Stoke City
Sat 15 Apr: Sunderland
Tuesday 18 Apr: Millwall
Sat 22 Apr: Blackpool
Sat 29 Apr: Coventry City
Sat 6 May: Sheffield United
All fixtures are subject to change.
