For all of Birmingham City’s new-found riches, it has arguably been a 2013 transfer that has provided them with one of their best-value deals in recent memory.

Paul Caddis joined Blues in the summer of 2013 from Swindon Town for a fee, reported by the Birmingham Mail to be in the region of just £150,000, having spent the previous season on loan in the Second City.

Caddis was a great servant to Birmingham, making 159 appearances in all competitions across his five seasons at the club. However, he will forever be remembered for one moment in particular.

On the final day of the 2013/14 Championship season, Caddis scored a vital stoppage-time equaliser away at Bolton Wanderers to secure a 2-2 draw and keep Blues in the Championship.

Caddis will forever be remembered for his goal at Bolton

Caddis first moved to England as a 22-year-old in the summer of 2010, when the Celtic academy product joined League Two side Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The right-back spent two seasons in Wiltshire, with the latter under the famously chaotic reign of Paolo Di Canio. Caddis was named club captain by Di Canio in September 2011 and was eventually named in the League Two PFA Team of the Season when the Robins were promoted to League One as champions.

The Scotsman then joined Blues on deadline day in August 2012, initially on a season-long loan deal. He played 27 Championship games in the 2012/13 season, before they made the deal permanent ahead of the following campaign, with the transfer fee reported to be around £150,000.

He made 38 appearances in the league in 2013/14, scoring five goals and leaving his most important until the final day of the campaign.

With Blues trailing Bolton Wanderers 2-1, the 5ft7 full-back headed home a vital 93rd-minute equaliser to snatch an all-important 2-2 draw and preserve Birmingham’s Championship status, relegating Doncaster Rovers in the process.

The following year, Caddis produced what was arguably his best season in a Birmingham shirt. He made a huge 48 appearances in all competitions and finished the campaign with seven goals and six assists. He was also hailed as one of the best attacking full-backs in the division by the Birmingham Mail.

Caddis’ time at Birmingham came to a bitter end in the 2016/17 season. He had a public disagreement with boss Gary Rowett over his fitness levels and failed to make a single league appearance.

Rowett was sacked in December 2016 but the defender remained out of favour with new boss Gianfranco Zola and left the club by mutual consent in January 2017.

Paul Caddis Birmingham City Stats, all comps (Fotmob) Season Apps Goals Assists 2016/17 1 - - 2015/16 40 4 1 2014/15 48 7 6 2013/14 42 5 - 2012/13 (Loan) 28 - -

While Caddis’ Blues career came to an abrupt end, he will forever be remembered as the man who scored one of the most important goals in the club’s recent history, a moment in itself that was far more valuable than the £150,000 they paid for him.

Caddis is now managing Hereford

Caddis’ career tailed off somewhat after leaving Birmingham.

He initially moved to Bury on a short-term deal, then also spent time at Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City, but failed to clear 30 appearances for either club.

He spent his final two seasons back at Swindon in League Two, before retiring at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Caddis is now the manager of National League North side Hereford. He guided the Bulls to an 11th-placed finish and recorded the club’s highest-ever National League North points tally, which earned him a 1-year extension to his contract back in April.

His Hereford side are currently sat 10th in the National League North, just two points outside the play-off positions.