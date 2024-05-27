Highlights Jordan James is set on leaving Birmingham City following their relegation, sparking interest from top clubs like West Ham and Atalanta.

The young midfielder has impressed in the Championship, with 8 goals this season, attracting attention from clubs domestically and abroad.

Despite Birmingham's reluctance to sell him in the past, James is ready to compete at a higher level and cash in on his potential as a rising star.

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is certain that his future lies away from St Andrews following the club’s relegation to League One.

According to Birmingham World, the 19-year-old has decided that he definitely wants to leave the Blues this summer, following the team’s dismal 2023-24 campaign.

Earlier this year, the Wales international was heavily linked with a move to Europa League winners Atalanta.

With the Serie A club expected to continue their pursuit of the rising star in the upcoming transfer window and interest building domestically, where West Ham and Leicester City are waiting in the wings ready to compete for his signature, the talented youngster is set to be at the centre of a bidding war this summer.

That said, Birmingham have been put on the back foot by their untimely relegation and will hold a weak hand in any upcoming negotiations.

While the Blues would have hoped to hold onto their former academy graduate, James’ stock lies above League One, and the club's focus must be to cash in on their prize asset.

Jordan James' 2023-24 Championship Season stats Appearances (Starts) 42 (25) Goals 8 Assists 0 Error led to goal 0 Red cards 0 Stats as of 27th May, 2024- As per Sofascore

Jordan James' current situation

While numerous Premier League clubs are showing signs of interest in the dynamic midfield player, Atalanta have had three previous offers turned down by Birmingham City, and the Italian club may be well-placed to renew their interest.

Last winter, James was keen to complete a move to Bergamo, but Birmingham vetoed the potential transfer, hoping that the youngster would play a key role in their survival effort.

With these existing links and Atalanta’s recent success in Europe, the versatile midfielder may look to finally complete the long-awaited transfer.

But West Ham, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace could look to rival Atalanta’s push to sign the midfield metronome.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that the Hammer’s new manager, Julien Lopetegui, is especially keen to sign James. The Spaniard previously looked to bring the youngster to Molineux during his time at Wolves and may revive his interest in the upcoming window.

When Birmingham turned down Atalanta’s advances, they assigned James a £10 million price tag.

Due to the club’s poor performance this season and the less pressurised nature of the summer transfer window, this figure may have reduced.

That said, all the teams circling the midfielder would comfortably be able to afford a fee in this region.

James is ready to compete at the top level

James has been a bright light in an otherwise dismal Championship campaign for Birmingham City.

Three years after his first-team debut for the Blues, James has continued to progress this season and has shown a level of calmness and courage on the ball that belies his age.

Now is the time for the Welshman to take the step-up in class and begin to compete at the highest level.

Despite Birmingham’s decision to block his desired move to Atalanta in January, the versatile midfielder continued to work hard to keep his team in the division. As a result, Blues fans should not begrudge him a move up the pyramid.

Throughout the campaign, he has shone when asked to play centrally or in an unfamiliar wide role. By increasing his attacking output, James has elevated his game, and with eight goals to his name this season, he should command confidence in his attacking play.

Wherever he ends up, the sky appears to be the limit for the rising star, and with defensive and attacking attributes in abundance, he looks set to star away from St Andrews.