Birmingham City are interested in signing Peterborough United talent Ephron Mason-Clark this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Birmingham have confirmed their status as a Championship club once again, with John Eustace doing a very good job under extensive circumstances.

As their status as a Championship club is confirmed, and they have just three games remaining in the league, it seems the focus has switched to summer transfer targets as the news regarding Mason-Clark emerges.

Who is Ephron Mason-Clark?

Mason-Clark joined Peterborough last summer from National League side Barnet, where he produced performances that had caught the eye of teams from above.

Since joining Posh, the 23-year-old has featured 36 times so far in League One, scoring nine goals and registering six assists.

Mason-Clark is comfortable playing in a number of roles across the frontline, which has been shown this season.

The attacker has played an important role in Peterborough’s season and has flourished under Darren Ferguson, which has resulted in Peterborough climbing into the play-off places.

The performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with TEAMtalk revealing that not only Birmingham have an interest in Mason-Clark, but several other Championship teams have been making checks on the attacker throughout the season.

The report adds that Birmingham manager John Eustace is keen on the club to add more firepower to the team this summer and has identified Mason-Clark as a player that can develop into a star.

Peterborough are believed to be reluctant to allow the 23-year-old to leave the club this summer, but are bracing themselves for offers this summer from Championship teams.

Would Mason-Clark be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Mason-Clark has adapted really well to life in the EFL this season, becoming a real attacking threat for Peterborough and taking some of the burden off Jonson Clark-Harris.

Birmingham will be losing some key attacking players at the end of this season, with Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra returning to their parent clubs. While there is also uncertainty around George Hall’s future and captain Troy Deeney.

Therefore, it seems Eustace is keen on more attacking options for next season and thinks Mason-Clark would be a good addition.

The attacker has performed really well this season, and it wouldn’t be the first time that Peterborough have bought from the National League and then sold on to the Championship.

Birmingham have shown this season that they can nurture young talent and give them the platform to play, and if Mason-Clark were to step up to the Championship, it wouldn’t be a bad team to move to.