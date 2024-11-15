This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City have been tipped to pull ahead and lift the League One title by a couple of points, with rival sides expected to fall away.

Blues are currently second in the League One table, just two points behind Wycombe Wanderers and with a game in hand, so they're certainly well-placed to lift the title.

It's early days yet, but you feel as if Birmingham will continue to get better as the season progresses, and while rival sides may have dips in form, the quality and experience available to Chris Davies should ensure that his side remain consistent throughout.

Birmingham have actually drawn their last two games against Mansfield Town and Northampton Town, which ensures Wycombe remain above them now for now, but Davies' side will be looking to change that in the very near future, and they've been tipped to win the title.

Birmingham City tipped to win League One by "a fair few points"

We asked our Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, where he expects his side to finish in the table this season, and he was adamant that Blues would eventually pull clear to lift the title.

Speaking to Football League World, Mike said: "I think we’ll finish top, it’s as simple as that.

“I know that’s quite a confident thing to say, but if you look at the results so far and the way we’re playing and dominating teams, then that’s the only outcome I can see.

“We’ve only lost once all season and I know we’ve drawn a couple, but the only thing holding us back really in those drawn games is just finishing teams off, particularly those Mansfield and Northampton games. We were by far the better team and just needed to finish them off.

“I think the opening game of the season was a bit of a wake-up call, but since then, we’ve been outstanding, and I think we’ll be top, a fair few points clear, and I’d like to think that we’d go on a bit of a run and other teams will fall away.”

Not winning the League One title would be a failure for Birmingham City

Given the money they spent and the players at their disposal, Birmingham have to win the League One title, and that's what owners Knighthead Capital would have expected before the season.

Birmingham have lost just one of their 13 League One games this season, but dropping points to teams like Mansfield and Northampton will feel like a huge missed opportunity, and they can't afford to do that all too often this season, especially with Wycombe Wanderers in excellent form.

League One table (15th November 2024) Position Club P GD Pts 1. Wycombe Wanderers 14 16 32 2. Birmingham City 13 12 30 3. Wrexham 14 12 28 4. Barnsley 14 5 25 5. Lincoln City 14 4 25 6. Stockport County 15 8 24

The difference in resources between Wycombe and Birmingham is certainly stark, and it really gives Davies no excuse not to lead his side to the title.

However, as Mike alluded to, it shouldn't be panic stations yet, as there's still plenty of time left this season, and it would be a surprise if they didn't begin to pull ahead and win the league by a fair few points.