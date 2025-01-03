League One's promotion race has been fascinating this season, ebbing and flowing every game week.

Currently, Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers hold the edge over Wrexham, leading the Red Dragons by two points.

The Blues and the Chairboys also have games in hand, putting the Welsh club at a disadvantage heading into the second half of the season.

League One Table 1st-3rd Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Wycombe 23 +24 50 2 Birmingham 22 +21 50 3 Wrexham 24 +18 48

However, it can all change quickly and Phil Parkinson, alongside Chris Davies, will be hopeful that the January transfer window can have a major impact on Wycombe's hopes of promotion.

Having been the surprise package this season, many of the Chairboys' players have come under the spotlight. January will be a nervy month for them as a result and the departure of two key players - and the potential exit of two more - could shift the advantage to Wrexham and Birmingham.

Wycombe's quartet of concerns

New Year's Day provided joy and despair at the same time for Wycombe. Despite seeing off Exeter City 2-1, the conclusion of the 90 minutes brought an end to Aaron Morley's loan deal at the club as Bolton Wanderers exercised an option to recall the 24-year-old.

However, Trotters boss, Ian Evatt, has confirmed via The Bolton News, that they have received a second loan offer with an option to buy from Wycombe. Unfortunately, for Matt Bloomfield, this doesn't meet Bolton's valuation, with the Lancashire club only willing to accept a permanent deal.

That will likely have to be well over the usual asking price, with Bolton unlikely to aid a potential promotion rival without heavy compensation.

This isn't the only player to depart either, with Caleb Taylor being recalled by West Bromwich Albion. The 21-year-old has partnered Joe Low this season and his performances have warranted a return to his parent club, where it would be no surprise to see him continue his strong form in the tier above.

While these temporary concerns will need to be put behind them, Wycombe face a more pressing issue in the form of Taylor's defensive partner, Low, who has reportedly caught the attention of Luke Williams' Swansea City, according to Pete O'Rourke.

While Football League World exclusively revealed that the Chairboys hierarchy had knocked back an initial bid, it is feasible that the Swans return with a fresh offer later this month. In addition, the defender is likely to have plenty of other second-tier suitors, having thoroughly impressed this campaign.

This will be a huge worry for Bloomfield, who will know that interest extends beyond this trio, as star striker, Richard Kone, has already attracted interest from South Wales and Luton Town.

Wrexham and Birmingham will be keeping a keen eye on Wycombe's transfer dealings

Wrexham and Birmingham will be pleased to see the rocky start to January at Adams Park and will hope that these potential deals can take their toll.

Should Morley and Taylor fail to return permanently and Low and Kone depart for new pastures, Wycombe would be left without the backbone of their team.

Morley's short spell has been filled with brilliant performances and, outside of his six-goal contributions, he has proven key to Bloomfield's side's overall play.

It is a similar story for Low and Taylor, who have both been a consistent threat from set pieces and a commanding presence at the back.

Perhaps the most significant departure would be that of Kone. The Ivorian striker has netted 12 goals in the league this season, and without his vital contributions in key moments, Wycombe could have found themselves further down the league table.

If none of them were to be at the club come February, then Wycombe must ensure they treat the January window with care. Securing suitable replacements is essential, and making key signings would demonstrate a strong statement of intent from new owner Mikheil Lomtadze.

Meanwhile, Wycombe's promotion rivals will be preying on their downfall and will hope that these key departures can play a role in the promotion race.