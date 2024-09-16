Birmingham City's CEO, Garry Cook, has revealed that he believes it would be a "great idea" for League One clubs Birmingham City and Wrexham to play each other in the United States.

While the Blues were relegated to the third tier from the Championship last season, whereas the Red Dragons earned promotion from League Two, both sides have enjoyed a successful start to the season, and both look capable of launching promotion bids ahead of their big clash with each other on Monday night at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

The clubs also have famous American board members in common, as NFL legend Tom Brady is a Blues stakeholder, while the Red Dragons are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

As a result, Monday night's fixture will see an unprecedented number of viewers from across the Atlantic, while Blues CEO Cook has suggested that the game should have been played in the United States.

Cook makes Blues vs Wrexham admission

The 66-year-old told the BBC: "The world will watch Wrexham versus Birmingham City at St Andrew's Knighthead Park.

"I think that's the compelling issue."

When asked about suggestions that the fixture should have been played in the USA, Cook said: "Personally, I think that is a great idea, but I think the EFL wouldn't see it that way and I think the history and the tradition of our sport and our league tries to ensure that doesn't happen.

"That doesn't stop making it a global game, even though you're playing here in Birmingham, and everybody's looking forward to it.

"It doesn't mean to say it's not going to be a big game."

Blues and Wrexham fans will be pleased the match has not been relocated

While both the Blues and the Red Dragons are owned by American celebrities, and the monetary benefits of relocating the fixture to a nation where both clubs have plenty of eyes on them are easy to see, supporters of both clubs will be pleased that the fixture is taking place in Birmingham.

The best aspect of supporting a Football League club is seeing them play at various stadia up and down the country, and if the match was moved across the Atlantic, this would have prevented many of the most passionate fans of both clubs from going to the game.

Furthermore, had the game been relocated, it would have set a precedent many supporters of the English game would not like to see.

While, instead of the fixture taking place thousands of miles away, it is happening at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, where fans of both clubs will be able to witness an exciting match unfold first hand.

Heading into the clash, the Blues and the Red Dragons are two of three unbeaten sides in League One, while Chris Davies' men would go level on points with the Welsh side with a victory.

But barring an unlikely six-goal swing in favour of the Blues, Phil Parkinson's side will sit top of the third tier pile, regardless of Monday night's result.