Birmingham City would show they mean business if they can strike agreement to land former Premier League winger: Opinion

Birmingham City are rumoured to be weighing up a move for former Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old set to become a free-agent when his contract with the Reds expires at the end of June, and it appears as though he’s a player in demand.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this month that Middlesbrough were keen on signing Ameobi ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Birmingham City are now the latest club to enter the race to try and sign the winger, who appears as though he’ll have a tough decision to make on his future ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Blues endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they finished 18th under the management of Lee Bowyer, and they’ll be keen to challenge higher up the second tier standings next season.

Birmingham will be hoping they can get off to a winning start in the new Championship campaign, when they take on Sheffield United in their season opener on Saturday 7th August.

Ameobi has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the second tier of English football, and will be keen to find a club that can offer him regular minutes in the near future. He’s already shown glimpses of his quality with some memorable moments over the years, and he could turn out to be a shrewd addition to Lee Bowyer’s squad this summer.

He won the January Goal of the Month award for his stunning solo effort against Millwall earlier this year, and if he’s at his best, then any potential suitors could have a real talent on their hands.

At the age of 29, Ameobi will certainly feel as though he’s got something to offer at this level, especially if he can get up to match speed during pre-season, as he plans for the 2021/22 league campaign.

Birmingham City could certainly benefit from adding depth to their squad this summer, and with Ameobi being available on a free transfer, it’s a move that could work well for all parties involved.

Ameobi made 32 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season, and chipped in with three goals and two assists in all competitions last term for Chris Hughton’s side. But in the 2019/20 campaign, the winger scored five goals and provided nine assists for his Forest team-mates, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish, much to the frustration of The City Ground faithful.

He’d be a versatile player to have in the Birmingham City team as well, with the former Newcastle United youngster being able to operate as both a winger and as a centre-forward if required.

It would certainly show to the rest of their Championship rivals that the Blues mean business, and if their new additions this summer can hit the ground running, then it would be hard to rule out Birmingham pushing for a top-half finish next term in the second tier.