After a nervy period, two wins in their last three games should ensure Birmingham City are playing Championship football again next season.

It was always going to be a tough campaign for John Eustace given the off-field issues that continue to hinder Blues, but, despite a tough start to 2023, he can take positives from the way the team have progressed.

Whilst there’s still work to do to stay in the division, the boss and the recruitment team will now have one eye on the summer, as they look to reshape the squad with the resources they will be given.

Of course, the main excitement comes from incomings, but Blues also have big decisions to make on many players who are out of contract at the end of the campaign. And, one of those is the influential Troy Deeney.

On one hand, you could argue it’s time to let the boyhood fan go. He will be 35-years-old in June, he is suffering with injuries, and he has managed just four non-penalty goals this season.

However, that doesn’t tell the story about how Deeney helps Blues, and he does warrant an extension.

Firstly, it’s important to note that he does still contribute. Whilst his goal record isn’t great, the former Watford man has always been a striker that helps in other ways. Whether it’s holding the ball up, winning free-kicks or just always keeping the opposition occupied, he is a classic target man.

It may go unnoticed at times, but you can be sure that Deeney’s teammates love having him leading the line as he will do the dirty side of the game.

Furthermore, his influence isn’t restricted to what he does on a game day. It’s clear that Deeney is a real character in the dressing room, and his love for Blues means he will be setting standards on a day-to-day basis. Given all he has seen in the game, he will also be a useful figure for the younger players, of which there are many, to lean on as they look to improve.

Over the course of a demanding season, it can be important to have players like that in the squad, and Eustace has made it clear how much he values Deeney.

In an ideal world, Blues will be under new ownership and ready for a brighter future. But, whether that’s the case or not, they should be doing all they can to make sure Deeney sticks around to be part of things next season.

