Birmingham City are in talks over a deal to sign midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman from Bristol City.

That's according to a report from Bristol Live, who say that a move could be completed by the weekend.

Gardner-Hickman only joined the Robins last summer, when he joined on loan from Championship rivals West Brom.

The deal was then made permanent in this year's January transfer window, when Bristol City took up their option to buy the 22-year-old.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists West Brom 60 2 3 Bristol City 40 1 4 As of 22nd August 2024

However, it now seems as though the midfielder could be on the move again this summer, with St Andrew's looking as though it could be his next destination.

Birmingham City in talks over Gardner-Hickman deal

As per this latest update, Birmingham are in negotiations with Gardner-Hickman over a deal to bring him to the club.

It is thought that a deal is not yet complete, but could be confirmed in time for the midfielder to make his Blues debut against Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, the prospect of the 22-year-old leaving Bristol City this summer has apparently been talked about for several weeks now.

That is despite the fact that Gardner-Hickman still have three years remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate, securing his future with the Robins until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, they are in a strong position to negotiate an agreement over this move with Birmingham.

If confirmed, Gardner-Hickman could become the 12th first-team signing of a busy transfer window at St Andrew's.

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Birmingham have taken four points from their first two League One games of the current campaign.

Chris Davies' side are due to travel to Brisbane Road to face Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

For their part, Bristol City have also picked up four points from their two league games so far this season.

The Robins are next in Championship action on Saturday, when they host Coventry City at Ashton Gate, a repeat of a first round Carabao Cup clash that the Sky Blues won 1-0 just over a week ago.

Gardner-Hickman could be a good addition at St Andrew's

It does feel as though the signing of Gardner-Hickman could be a rather useful one for Birmingham to make if they can get it done.

Even at 22-years-old, he already has some considerable Championship experience under his belt, where he has certainly shown plenty of potential.

As a result, there is a good chance he will be an asset in League One for the Blues, especially given he will feel he has something to prove if he drops down to the third-tier.

Indeed, with some of the departures we have and could still see in midfield this summer, the extra depth he provides in midfield could be useful for Birmingham as well.

Meanwhile, some Bristol City fans may feel there is something of a risk being taken by letting a promising prospect leave when he has so long remaining on his contract.

However, it is worth noting that he has been less involved since the appointment of Liam Manning as manager, and they are said to be working on a deal to bolster their midfield with the signing of Oxford United's Marcus McGuane.

With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see if this does indeed turn out to be a deal that works well for all concerned.