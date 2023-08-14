Highlights Birmingham City's impressive transfer window and fresh takeover has brought optimism and excitement to the club.

The arrival of Sory Kaba, along with other notable signings, strengthens their attacking options and goal-scoring potential.

Kaba's physical presence and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset, although he may lack versatility in possession.

Birmingham City have undertaken an extremely impressive transfer window under the management of John Eustace this summer, with things finally looking on the up once again both on and off the pitch.

The club's fresh takeover has planted optimism and excitement that has only been further fuelled by the arrivals of the likes of Siriki Dembele, Ethan Laird and Koji Miyoshi.

They have also signed Krystian Bielik,Tyler Roberts, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan, all the while making defender Dion Sanderson's St Andrews' stay a permanent one.

Now, they appear to have made welcomed yet another fresh face to the second city in the form of FC Midtjylland's Sory Kaba, who has transpired as a transfer target for a whole host of Birmingham's Championship rivals across the summer.

Sory Kaba transfer interest

The Guinean forward was a totally unknown quantity when he moved to British shores to join Cardiff City on loan at the end of January- though that was not to be the case for too long.

Kaba caught the eye in the Welsh capital and his eight goal outlay from 17 matches- 12 of which were starts- eventually proved instrumental in the Bluebirds' survival under Sabri Lamouchi.

Rather unsurprisingly then, despite now being under new management, Cardiff had pursued an interest in bringing Kaba back to Wales.

But the Midtjylland frontman only has a year left on his deal in Denmark and Cardiff, who are still under a transfer embargo until January that prohibits them from spending fees, were unable to ever really get the ball rolling on that front, with a permanent exit appearing the only logical option for Kaba.

And here at Football League World, we exclusively revealed back in June that Leeds United also showed an interest in Kaba.

More recently, however, both West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been keen, with The Telegraph's Mike McGrath disclosing last week that the Hornets were leading the race for the £2m-rated forward.

But now, McGrath has updated that Birmingham have since won the race amid interest from "several Championship clubs".

Will Sory Kaba be a good signing for Birmingham City?

At this level, the towering 28-year-old is virtually a guarantee of goals.

Very much an archetypal target man, Kaba represents an imposing physical threat that can often bully opposition defenders either on the ground or aerially, giving his side an extra option from set plays.

Given this is how Blues scored 14 of their league goals last term, he evidently fits the bill.

He also possesses an instinctive goalscoring nature that means he constantly arrives in the right places at the right time, and while there will be some games that he does not perform well in, he seems to always score despite that.

And granted, he does have his shortcomings in possession; Kaba will seldom drop deep to get on the ball and link up with or play off others, making him a clear penalty box striker.

So, his game may not be multi-faceted but he most certainly knows where the back of the net is, and off the back of his Bluebirds spell, you really would fancy him to score the goals to continue and propel Blues' upwards trajectory.