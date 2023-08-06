Highlights Birmingham City have made eight permanent additions to their squad this summer, including the return of loan players Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik.

Reports suggest that the club may be open to allowing senior figures Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz move on this summer if suitors can be found.

Jutkiewicz and Hogan are both in the final year of their contracts at St Andrews.

It has been a rather busy summer at Birmingham City and St Andrews when it comes to transfer activity.

At the end of last season, John Eustace's side allowed a number of senior players to walk away from the club, and as such, they needed to be replaced.

So far this window, there have been eight new arrivals at St Andrews, and in very positive news, these have all been permanent additions.

Indeed, the likes of Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik have returned to the club on permanent deals after loan spells at St Andrews last season, whilst Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Keshi Anderson and Siriki Dembele have also joined.

There could well be further additions, too, if reports emerging on Sunday prove to be accurate.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

That is because it looks as though there could well be two more senior departures at St Andrews this summer.

At least, that is the case according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Birmingham City are open to moving both Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan on this summer.

Nixon reports that both players are on good contracts and that as such, Birmingham would trade both on if they could find takers and or replacements for the pair.

Both players have been at the club for quite some time now, so it would certainly mark a big change were they to move on.

Take Lukas Jutkiewicz, for example. The 34-year-old initially joined the club on loan back in 2016 and eventually made that switch permanent in 2017.

Since then, Jutkiewicz has racked up 300 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 62 goals and registering 26 assists in those matches.

31-year-old Hogan has not been at the club for as long, having only joined in 2020, but three and a half years is still a rather significant period of time.

Hogan has featured 130 times for the club since his initial arrival, netting 34 goals as a Blues player.

How long is left on Lukas Jutkiewicz's Birmingham City contract?

With the players said to be on good contracts, it is important to look at how long they have left on their current deals.

Indeed, the longer they are currently tied down to St. Andrews, the harder it will likely be to find a taker for them and/or get them to leave.

Fortunately for Birmingham City, Lukas Jutkiewicz is only contracted at St Andrews for one more year, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

Birmingham City are in a similar situation when it comes to the contract of Scott Hogan.

Hogan, too, has one year left on his deal with a contract that runs out next summer.