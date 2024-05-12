Highlights Birmingham City's relegation to League One was confirmed, despite winning on the final day.

Birmingham City's relegation to League One was confirmed on the final day of the season despite beating Norwich City.

Birmingham went into the final day knowing their fate wasn't in their own hands, and they were duly relegated after Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, and Blackburn Rovers all won.

Birmingham's owners have big plans for the club but will have to start next season in the third division for the first time in 29 years after winning just two of their final 14 games.

There will be a lot of upheaval in the summer as the club adjust to life in League One, and Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik will surely be one of the first names to leave St Andrew's.

Bielik has enjoyed two previous loan spells with Birmingham. But having signed permanently for the club last summer, he already looks set to move on after their relegation.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a capable player at Championship level and will probably want to test himself back in the second division.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has two years left on his deal, and Birmingham would be hopeful of recouping some of the fee they paid Derby last June.

Bielik may also look to move abroad. But either way, he's unlikely to stay at Birmingham beyond this summer.

Krystian Bielik's career stats, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 86 1 1 Derby County 49 3 0 Charlton Athletic 34 4 2 Legia Warsaw 6 0 0 Arsenal 2 0 0

Injury-stricken Bielik represents a risk for clubs

A lot of excitement met Bielik's £10m move to Derby County in 2019, but he struggled with injuries throughout his time at Pride Park.

The midfielder had shown promise on loan at Charlton Athletic and Championship Derby felt like the ideal place for Bielik to progress, with the Rams having just lost the play-off final under Frank Lampard's tutelage.

Bielik, though, suffered two serious knee injuries almost a year apart and was never able to show his full potential, making just 49 appearances before leaving for Birmingham, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent last summer.

Bielik's injury problems have persisted at Birmingham, and he presents a risk to any club looking to buy him despite his ability.

Bielik has been in and out of the Poland set-up since 2019, collecting 11 caps.

He played a part in all four of their World Cup games in Qatar and will be hoping to make the squad for this summer's European Championship.

At 26, Bielik is approaching his prime years, and even if he doesn't make the Poland squad for the Euros, he will be hoping to become a permanent fixture in Poland's team over the coming years.

Bielik, though, will struggle to do so if he plays League One football and a move to the Championship or even abroad would increase his chances of being recognised internationally.

As much as Birmingham want to keep Bielik, who has proven a key part of their squad this season, their relegation means he's unlikely to stay, and the Blues should cash in on the midfielder whilst he still has time left on his contract.

It feels a sensible move for all parties.