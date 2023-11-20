Highlights Stephen Carr was a key player for Birmingham City during their successful promotion campaign and League Cup triumph, providing leadership and stability.

Birmingham City have been stuck in the Championship for an endless cycle of 12 years following relegation back in 2011, leaving fans desperate for a change in fortunes.

Back in the 2000s, Blues were a club seen regularly in the Premier League after their first promotion to the top flight since 1985 back in the 2001/02 campaign, as well as a side often battling for promotion in the second tier under the management of both Steve Bruce and Alex McLeish.

Many players from that generation of history at St Andrew's are fondly remembered, such as the centre-back partnership of Scott Dann and Roger Johnson, who were key figures in aiding the club's successful first season back in the top-flight, as well as securing League Cup glory.

Big money signings were also made in that time, such as cult hero Nikola Zigic, who joined from Valencia. However, another player from their Carling Cup winning side may also represent one of the smartest pieces of business the club have made since the turn of the century in the form of full-back Stephen Carr.

How did Stephen Carr perform during his time at St Andrew's?

Carr was already an established Premier League player from his stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, where he made a combined tally of 372 appearances and scored eight times, before announcing an initial retirement in 2008 after failing to find a new club after being released at St James' Park.

However, the timing of his move to B9 couldn't have been any better, as after impressing during an initial one-month contract, Carr would make 13 appearances as Birmingham secured automatic promotion.

Due to Lee Carsley's injury problems, the Irishman was made stand-in captain, and along with the aforementioned likes of Dann, Johnson and the future England keeper Joe Hart, Blues formed an extremely tough to beat side, which went on a run of 15 games unbeaten - 12 of which were in the Premier League.

The following season saw Carr feature in five of Birmingham's seven League Cup outings, including an assist for Craig Gardner's winning strike against West Ham in the semi-final, before captaining the side at Wembley, and lifting the club's first major trophy since 1963.

Despite that against the odds triumph over Arsenal, Carr and the squad were unable to replicate such form in their relegation battle, and were relegated on the final day of the 2010/11 season. The Irishman did make 24 appearances in the Championship and Europa League the following season, with his final professional game coming in a 0-0 draw at home to Hull City on February 14th 2012.

In total, the full-back made 121 appearances in Royal Blue.

Who replaced Stephen Carr at Birmingham City?

Another cult hero in Paul Caddis would primarily feature at right-back following the appointment of Lee Clark, and whilst the Scot was ultimately the club's saviour in 2014 with a dramatic equaliser at Bolton Wanderers, it was clear that the squad at the time lacked the leadership which was demonstrated by Carr and many others in the sides which had gone before them.

Who currently features in Carr's position for the Blues?

Cody Drameh and Ethan Laird are the two who are currently jostling for the right-back spot under Wayne Rooney, as both were signed by his predecessor John Eustace in the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Both players have demonstrated the capabilities to at least become a top-level Championship full-back, with Drameh playing a pivotal role in Luton Town's play-off winning campaign last term.