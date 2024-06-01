Highlights Despite a strong squad in League One, Birmingham City faces consistent challenges regarding injuries and player performance.

Tyler Roberts' struggles with injuries may limit his potential, but a relegation into League One could offer him a fresh start to shine.

Birmingham City must navigate high expectations in League One, relying on experienced players like Roberts to lead the charge for promotion.

Whilst football isn't played on paper, it would be a fair assessment to say that Birmingham City possess one of the strongest squads in League One at face value.

Turning the clock back just 10 months, after Tom Wagner's highly anticipated takeover was completed in B9, and the squad John Eustace had at his disposal at the time, was transformed through no more than 12 signings.

These included a plethora of names who were well established in the Championship as the club looked to progress themselves away from constantly fighting against the tide of relegation, which they would eventually succumb to on the final day, after a chaotic and disastrous season.

Tyler Roberts' continued misfortune after moving to Birmingham City

For one of those dozen, it seemed like a move to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park would represent a fresh start after a frustrating period.

That's in reference to former Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts, who returned to the West Midlands just five years after swapping West Bromwich Albion for Elland Road in a reported £2.5m deal.

Roberts played 61 minutes of the opening day draw with Swansea City, before once again being hit by a familiar tale of misfortune, sustaining a calf injury the day before Blues defeated his former club 1-0, weeks after battling through a groin problem.

Tyler Roberts' 23/24 Birmingham City Stats Total (As per Sofascore) Matches Played 17 Matches Started 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per Game 1.4 Touches per Game 22.2 Average Rating 6.72

This saw the 20-time Wales international out of action until a 33-minute cameo in the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat against Stoke City under Wayne Rooney, who lasted just two more games in the B9 dugout - Roberts yet again made substitute appearances in both outings.

Under Tony Mowbray, Mark Venus and, latterly, Gary Rowett, Roberts' inconsistent pattern of game time continued, only starting eight of his 17 Championship appearances, leaving many supporters feeling underwhelmed, but giving the 25-year-old greater motivation to silence the critics, with three years still remaining on his contract.

Relegation could be a blessing in disguise for Tyler Roberts

In the grand scheme of things, relegation was ultimately a damning blow to the club's ambition. However, it may be viewed that the step-back into League One for the first time since 1994/95 will give the club a greater platform to build momentum from.

This is a similar viewpoint that must be taken by Roberts, who will look for an injury-free pre-season first and foremost, having been on the back foot when it comes to regular minutes and opportunities to flourish.

Birmingham's relegation also meant the end of the road for Jay Stansfield's loan spell with the club, with the Fulham striker proving to be the main beacon of light in a dismal showing, as he netted 12 times in 43 Championship appearances. Meanwhile, Roberts - alongside Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz - could only amass four goals between them across the entire campaign.

With Stansfield now back at Craven Cottage and Hogan now released, the League One campaign represents a great chance for the attacker to find the net on a regular basis - if he can stay fit and consistent in his play, having struggled to do so at various points across his career to date.

The wide players Birmingham have retained heading into next season, such as Keshi Anderson and Koji Miyoshi, should also step up to the plate and provide Roberts with the necessary service for him to flourish, with double figures a potentially realistic aim.

Related Birmingham City should rival Wrexham for Arsenal shot-stopper this summer: View Birmingham City should be in the mix to sign Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal this summer, particularly if John Ruddy leaves the club

Birmingham City need to deal with expectation in League One

As referenced above, Birmingham will be one of the strong favourites for promotion at the first time of asking, meaning it is down to the players and whoever replaces the aforementioned Mowbray to deal with the strong expectation on their shoulders.

Harping back to Roberts, the attacker played his part in Leeds United's eventual promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa with some strong individual performances - none more so than in a 4-0 demolition of Hull City in February 2020 - so he must lean on those experiences for his own good, and to the team's overall benefit if they are to be one of the early-season pace setters.

Many will be intrigued to see how the forward performs throughout the season, but it could be a pivotal one for his career in general.