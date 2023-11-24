Highlights Birmingham City experienced major changes in ownership and coaching staff, as well as stadium improvements, creating a positive atmosphere.

The departure of Jobe Bellingham was a disappointment for the club, but they have high hopes for George Hall to fill the void.

Hall is a talented and attack-minded midfielder with potential, who can make a significant impact for Birmingham if he continues to develop under Wayne Rooney's guidance.

It was a hugely positive summer for Birmingham City as they finally got the change in ownership that they had craved for so long.

Tom Wagner’s arrival has brought plenty of change at the club, not least with Wayne Rooney’s appointment as the new head coach. As well as that, stadium improvements have been made, much to the delight of the supporters.

Major changes take place at Birmingham

So, whilst Rooney hasn’t had the start he would’ve wanted since being named as John Eustace’s successor, there’s still a feel-good factor around St. Andrew’s given the way everything has gone in the past few months.

In fact, arguably the only negative from the summer was the departure of Jobe Bellingham, who signed for Sunderland despite Blues wanting to keep the attacking midfielder.

There was always a spotlight on Jobe as Jude’s younger brother, but he is a very talented player in his own right, and there were hopes he could become a key player for Birmingham.

However, he made the choice to move to Sunderland, and it’s one that has paid off, as he continues to impress for Tony Mowbray’s side, which included scoring in their recent win over Blues.

Of course, that will have hurt Birmingham, who wanted to see Bellingham in royal blue, and the new regime will be desperate to build around the academy in the years to come.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

A Jobe Bellingham replacement

And, one player who could make the step up to become an influential player for Blues is George Hall.

The 19-year-old has already made over 30 appearances for the club, so he isn’t an unknown quantity, and his performances have attracted attention from top clubs, such as Liverpool.

Therefore, we’re talking about a teenager with huge potential, and Rooney is surely going to give Hall an opportunity to show what he can do once he has reached full fitness, after recently featuring for the U21s as he returns from injury.

If the England youth international can deliver on his potential, Blues have someone who could reduce the regret they have over Bellingham’s exit.

Hall is an attack-minded midfielder, and he has all the tools to go a long way in the game. His pace and dribbling ability mean he can beat his opponent, and he plays with a desire and intensity that Rooney is sure to love.

As you would expect for a teenager, there are areas of his game that Hall can improve, notably in the final third where he needs to add more goals and assists to reflect his ability.

But, that will happen as he gets more exposure, and earns the trust of Rooney over the coming weeks and months.

We know that Birmingham have a very talented academy, but they haven’t yet benefited on the pitch they wanted.

The Bellingham brothers are the most high-profile examples, with Jude joining Borussia Dortmund to save the club financially, and Jobe is now flourishing at Sunderland.

Yet, Hall could be the one that delivers on his potential with Birmingham, and if he develops in the way the club hope, he will be a star at St. Andrew’s.