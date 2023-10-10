St Andrews' has been sent into a stir following the club's controversial decision to part ways with John Eustace.

They were positioned sixth in the league table at the time of his sacking, which came after an exciting summer window in which he was backed and opted to recruit a batch of talented individuals to the West Midlands such as Siriki Dembele and Cody Drameh.

There are unavoidable parallels to Blues' sacking of Gary Rowett in 2017, when they were in a similar league position but instead decided to appoint a more glamorous and marketable name in Gianfranco Zola.

The Italian icon won just two of his 24 games and will likely never return to full-time management, and while supporters have been keen to wash their hands of that catastrophic episode, it's hard to ignore that lightning could just strike twice if they're really trading Eustace for Wayne Rooney.

The Athletic have reported that Rooney is a leading candidate for the now-vacant post, and it feels as though the job is virtually his already.

It's a stance that has attracted a significant degree of question marks, and unsurprisingly so.

With that in mind, then, let's take a look at just why Rooney left his position at MLS outfit DC United...

Why did potential Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney leave DC United?

It long seemed apparent that Rooney's spell in the US capital was approaching its conclusion, and he finally informed Stateside reporters of his decision and the reasoning behind it following their 2-0 victory over New York City.

Rooney explained: "I think it’s just the right time. I’ve done everything I can to try and get the club into the playoffs.

"It’s not been a single thing which has happened, it’s about timing in your career.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve had a lot of great help from the owners... I just feel like it’s the right time for me to back to England, first to obviously see my family. I haven’t seen them for a long time.

"And then, what lies ahead? Whether opportunities come up? I’ve seen a lot of reports in the media.

"I don’t have anything lined up. I’m going back there to see my family, if something comes up in October, November, of course I’ll look at it.

What have DC United said about Wayne Rooney's departure?

The feeling is very much that it was a decision made by mutual consent, with both parties desiring separate directions.

CEO and Co-Chairman Jason Levien said of Rooney:"We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time.

"This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this.

"We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation’s Capital, first as a D.C. United player and captain and most recently as our coach.

"He remains an important part of the D.C. United family and a valued and cherished friend."

How did potential Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney get on at DC United?

Rooney barely set the world alight at the Audi Field - as a manger, at least - and that's a vital reason for the concern shared among Birmingham fans.

Despite boasting some familiar faces such as Christian Benteke and Leeds United fan favourite Mateusz Klich, Rooney lost more games than he won or drew in the dugout this term and their failure to qualify for MLS play-off contention was confirmed over the weekend - something that will have naturally played a big role in the departure, too.

He leaves the States with a lowly win percentage of 26.5% and averaged just 1.04 points per match, which is a lower record than his time at Derby County where he was tasked with navigating through real adversity.