In what now seems to be a pretty open secret, Birmingham City are closing in on the appointment of former England international star Wayne Rooney as their new head coach.

The exit of Eustace was announced on Monday morning after constant speculation for a few days regarding the 43-year-old's future at St Andrew's.

And after leaving his role as MLS outfit D.C. United's manager at the weekend, Rooney is primed to take charge at the Midlands club, although how far along things are have been disputed.

Sky Sports believe the 37-year-old has been approached, The Athletic say that talks are ongoing whilst Aaron Paul of the BBC and ITV is of the belief that it is already a done deal to bring the ex-Man United striker to City.

Why have Birmingham City sacked John Eustace?

In a club statement issued by the relatively new ownership of Birmingham, led by hedge fund manager Tom Wagner of Knighthead Capital Management, it has been stated that the board of directors and management team need to be 'fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club'.

And the sacking of Eustace has hinted that he was let go of, despite the club's league position, for his perceived style of play at times, and with Wagner and co wanting the new manager to have the team playing 'no fear' football, it can be guessed that Eustace's methods were not in favour when it came to the powers-that-be.

Where are Birmingham City currently in the Championship table?

Going into the second international break of the 2023-24 season, Birmingham City sit inside the top six of the Championship.

And that is what makes the timing of Eustace's sacking so much stranger - the Blues did recently go five matches without a win, but with back-to-back victories over Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion, the tide appeared to be turning once more.

However, Eustace was still dispensed of, and it will be up to Rooney as many assume to keep up their standing in the table.

How has Wayne Rooney performed as a manager in England?

Aside from his brief stint in the United States, Rooney's only spell as a manager has come when taking charge of Derby County.

In November 2020, Rooney was part of an interim coaching setup at Pride Park having been in the playing squad at the time, but that temporary setup turned into Rooney becoming the caretaker manager by himself a few games later, and in January 2021 he was appointed as manager of the club on a full-time basis.

Rooney had a decent start as sole manager of Derby, picking up 31 points out of a possible 54 from 18 matches, but form did falter in the final few months of the 2020-21 season as County just avoided relegation from the Championship.

Early in 2021-22 though, Derby were put into administration by former owner Mel Morris, Rooney's hands were basically tied behind his back as the Rams spent the majority of the campaign under restrictions.

Deducted points and forced to play a number of youngsters, Derby were eventually relegated to League One in 2022 and despite initially staying, the collapse of Chris Kirchner's proposed takeover led to Rooney eventually resigning in June of last year.

Rooney ended his time as manager with a win percentage of just 28.2% - albeit he didn't have conditions all his own way and had many struggles, but there's nothing to really suggest that he will be an improvement or upgrade on Eustace at Birmingham.