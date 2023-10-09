It's all change at Birmingham City now.

For the first time in what felt like an eternity, optimism had been ignited in the blue side of the Second City and stability was present, while results were also forthcoming under the tuition of John Eustace.

Indeed, he helped them stave off relegation last time out with a record-points tally since 2016 before guiding them to a sixth-placed position prior to his controversial dismissal on Monday morning, with the club's fresh US ownership opting to head in a different, yet wholly divisive direction.

That direction is, of course, Wayne Rooney.

Rooney himself had spent the last year on the other side of the Atlantic with DC United, but he's now being lined up for the Blues job after leaving his post in the capital.

So, it's a good time to delve into his managerial modus operandi and analyse his preferred formation, tactics and whether the style is appropriate for Birmingham's squad...

What formation does potential Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney play?

There's variation with his desired formation.

His most common formation appears to be 4-2-3-1, which feels suitable as that's also the shape that Birmingham operated with under Eustace this season.

He's not limited to that, mind, and he also played a 4-4-2, a 3-5-2 and a 4-3-1-2 during his time at the Audi Field.

What are Wayne Rooney's tactics?

In fairness, there are parralels to play with between the styles of Rooney and Eustace.

In contrast to a lot of young upcoming managers these days, the Manchester United legend doesn't deploy a patient possession game; his DC United team were energetic off-the-ball and routinely pressed high and ranked eighth across all 29 MLS sides for possession won in the final third per match with 5.3 according to FotMob.

There wasn't as much of an emphasis upon possession itself, though, and their 49.5% average possession puts them right in the middle of the pack in 15th, whereas only five teams completed fewer passes per match than DC's 321.8.

As opposed to intricately moving the ball through the channels, Rooney placed an onus on deliveries into the area during his time as United manager and his team ranked third for accurate crosses per match with 4.9 - and no club accumulated a higher cross success percentage than their 28.1%, either.

He's not a very attack-orientated manager, though.

Under his stewardship, DC ranked 21st for big chances created (42) and 17th for goals per match (1.3), although they were more astute defensively by scoring 4th for clean sheets (11).

Will Wayne Rooney's style of play fit in at Birmingham City?

On the face of it, there's similarities between Rooney and Eustace from a stylistic perspective and Birmingham rank similarly for many of the same metrics too, albeit from a considerably smaller sample size.

Should Rooney play his desired 4-2-3-1 then the squad can adapt to that formation, but Birmingham will hit a snag if he opts for a formation that doesn't contain wingers.

Left-sided attacker Siriki Dembele has emerged as quite possibly the team's best player following his summer arrival from Bournemouth and comparing Blues when he's in the side against when he's not is night and day, so he'll need to accomodate the 27-year-old somehow if he goes for a change in shape.

Dembele isn't exactly a crossing winger either, he instead likes to stand up his opposite number one-v-one - and starting striker Jay Stansfield is far from an aerially-dominant presence, meaning that Rooney may have to abandon the wide deliveries facet fairly early if he is to succeed.

Ultimately, it's not as if Birmingham are entering unchartered tactical territory by appointing Rooney, but his style is clearly not as defined as Eustace's and the squad have become accustomed to his way of doing things, so it feels an awkward fit.

Nonetheless, though, he'll have a talented squad at his disposal and it'll be intriguing to see if he can get the best out of it just like Eustace did.