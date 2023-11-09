Highlights Birmingham City are interested in signing Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee in the January transfer window.

Lee has been a key player for Wrexham, helping them gain promotion to the Football League and currently sitting third in League Two.

The midfielder currently has a contract with Wrexham that runs until the end of next season.

Birmingham City are interested in a potential move to sign Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Sun, who say that recently appointed Blues boss Wayne Rooney is keen to recruit the 28-year-old.

How has Elliot Lee done at Wrexham?

Following a career that previously saw him play for the likes of Barnsley, Charlton and Luton Town, Lee joined Wrexham on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, following the expiry of his contract with the Hatters.

Since then, the midfielder has become a key player for the club, proving a vital player in their long awaited promotion to the Football League from the National League last season.

He has since backed that up during the current campaign, helping Phil Parkinson's side to third in the League Two table as things stand.

In total, Lee has scored 25 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions for Wrexham, and it seems as though that form is now starting to attract attention in the midfielder, from further up the Football League.

Elliot Lee league record for Wrexham - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals 2023/24 League Two 16 10 2022/23 National League 45 12 Stats as of 9th November 2023

Who is interested in Elliot Lee?

According to this latest update, Birmingham are now interested in signing Lee, ahead of the January window.

It is thought that Rooney is keen to bring the 28-year-old to St Andrews', as he looks to ease the early pressure that is building on him in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, it is noted that Tom Brady, who has recently invested in Birmingham, is a friend of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, which could add a further subplot to this potential transfer saga.

There will be 18 months remaining on Lee's contract with Wrexham come January, securing his future in Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season.

As a result, the League Two side will have some scope to negotiate any offers that do come in for the 28-year-old come the turn of the year.

Where are Birmingham in the Championship?

Following a promising start to the Championship season, Birmingham's form has dipped somewhat since the appointment of Rooney.

The Blues have taken just one point from four games under the former Manchester United and England striker, a run that has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-offs, and eight clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Would Elliot Lee be a good signing for Birmingham?

Lee does have the potential to be a useful addition for Birmingham should this move be completed.

While it would be a big step up for him to go from League Two to the Championship, he has played further up the pyramid in the past.

As a result, he could still hold his own at that higher level, and may even be in a better position to make an impact given the form and momentum he is carrying from his excellent impact for Wrexham in recent times.

With that in mind, he could provide what currently looks like a much needed spark for Birmingham, meaning this is a deal that looks as though it could be well worth pursuing for the Blues.