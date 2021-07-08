Birmingham City weigh up offering 9-goal forward return to England

Birmingham City are interested in signing Fatih Karagümrük forward Fabio Borini, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blues have already made four signings this summer, two of which – winger Jordan Graham and centre-forward Chuks Aneke – to strengthen Lee Bowyer’s attacking options.

It appears there could yet be more firepower added to the squad as Borini is understood to be on the Championship club’s radar.

That’s according to Di Marzio, who has reported that Birmingham are considering offering the former Liverpool and Sunderland forward a route back to English football after four years away.

It is believed that Blues technical director Craig Gardner is the driving force behind the potential move, having played alongside Borini for the Black Cats in 2013/14.

With just a year left on his current deal at Fatih Karagümrük, the Turkish club may be open to cashing in on the 30-year-old.

The Italian joined as a free agent back in January and went on to score nine goals in 20 Super Lig games last term after six months at Hellas Verona followed his AC Milan exit.

The versatile forward left Sunderland permanently in July 2017, signing for Milan on loan and then joining permanently the following summer.

His only experience of Championship football came a decade ago while on loan with Swansea City – seeing him score six times and add four assists in 12 games.

How well do you know Birmingham City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Jasper Carrott was the host of which ITV game show? Tenable Tipping Point Golden Balls The Chase

The Verdict

The form Borini showed in the latter part of last season showed that he a remains a dangerous forward and you feel he could have success at Championship level.

However, you’d have to question whether Bowyer needs to add more forward options.

When Aneke signed, he joined a striking unit that already includes Sam Cosgrove, Lukas Jutkiewicz, and Scott Hogan, while out wide Birmingham have the likes of Graham, Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sanchez, Jonathan Leko, and Odin Bailey.

If there’s a good deal to be done then this may be worth it but you feel given how well he performed for his current club last term, that is unlikely.