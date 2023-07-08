Birmingham City have taken Keshi Anderson on trial as they consider offering the winger a contract after he left Blackpool this summer.

Who is Keshi Anderson?

The 28-year-old will be known to Football League fans across the country, as he has played at different levels over the past eight years, since he earnt a move to Crystal Palace from non-league.

Anderson had various loan spells without ever breaking through at Palace, before sealing a permanent transfer to Swindon in 2018. A switch to Blackpool would follow two years later, with the attacker helping them to promotion to the Championship in his first year, whilst he made 32 appearances as they stayed up in the second tier.

However, the previous campaign was a tough one for Anderson, as injury issues restricted him to just nine outings, as the Seasiders were relegated. And, with his contract expiring, it was confirmed Anderson would be moving on.

Birmingham City looking at Keshi Anderson

Anderson is on the lookout for a new club, and it was revealed on Saturday that he had joined up with Blues as part of their pre-season preparations - and he made a very positive impression in the 1-0 friendly win over Solihull Moors.

Playing out wide left, Anderson made the only goal of the game for Lukas Jutkiewicz, and he was a constant threat for John Eustace’s side.

He certainly made an impression on the boss, who gave an update to Birmingham Live on the situation with the player.

“Keshi did well. He’s been in at the start of the week. He missed a large chunk of the season last year through injury, but before that he was a player we certainly knew all about. He’s an excellent performer so we’ll have a look at him over the next week or so and make some decisions from there. I thought he did really well today. He set up the goal and looks like a good addition at the moment.”

Will Birmingham sign Keshi Anderson?

It’s fair to say that Anderson has had a very good start as he looks to earn a contract with Birmingham, so he will be pleased with how the game went. Of course, they aren’t going to offer him a deal on the basis of one performance against a non-league side, but it was more the way he linked with the other players and showed he had talent on the ball.

Bringing in creativity was always going to be a priority for Eustace this window, particularly as there are doubts about the future of Tahith Chong amid supposed interest from Luton Town. Even if he stayed, Blues need more unpredictability in attack, and that’s something Anderson could offer.

His injury record is a concern, but to pick up Anderson on a free would be a low-risk move for Blues, and it’s one that could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business. Now, it’s down to the player to build on this positive start over the coming week, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a contract.