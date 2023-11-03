Highlights John Eustace's success and the change in playing style make Birmingham City supporters skeptical of Wayne Rooney's appointment.

Rooney's coaching staff at Birmingham City differs from his time at Derby County, raising questions about Liam Rosenior's influence on their success.

Birmingham City's poor results under Rooney and Hull City's success under Rosenior fuel the belief that Rosenior played a significant role in Derby's achievements.

A lot has been said about Wayne Rooney since his arrival at Birmingham City.

Many people, including supporters of various clubs, thought the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney was a strange one considering the former had guided the club to sixth place before his dismissal.

Not only did Eustace do well this season, but he also guided Blues to safety at the end of last term when they were tipped to be relegated at the start of 2022/23.

You can't blame the pundits for labelling the Midlands side potential relegation battlers back then, because they appointed Eustace a few weeks before the season was due to start and have finished in the bottom half of the Championship table for much of the past decade.

You can only flirt with relegation a certain number of times before you fall through the trap door - but Eustace oversaw some steady progress at St Andrew's and deserved the opportunity to carry the club forward.

Why else were Birmingham City supporters sceptical about Wayne Rooney's appointment?

Not only did Eustace's success make fans sceptical about Rooney's arrival, but also the fact the latter has been instructed to implement a "no fear" style of play.

A change of style at this point of the season is always a risk - because managers ideally need a pre-season or an extended break to implement this switch.

And many supporters would argue that a change of style wasn't required, because Eustace was getting results out of his team, securing back-to-back wins in his final two games in charge.

Rooney also hadn't done too brilliantly at DC United - and drew criticism from Darragh MacAnthony on talkSPORT for that.

What Wayne Rooney theory will continue to be discussed if Birmingham City's results fail to improve?

One place he did do well was at Derby County, with Rooney nearly able to guide the Rams to survival at the end of the 2021/22 campaign despite the fact they had 21 points deducted in total.

But the makeup of his coaching staff is different now, with Ashley Cole and John O'Shea joining him at St Andrew's rather than Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker who are now at Hull City.

O'Shea does have coaching experience at the likes of Reading and Stoke City, even being praised by the former's fans for his work there, but Rosenior is higher up on the coaching ladder now as manager of the Tigers.

Rosenior was Rooney's assistant at Derby - and as a highly-rated coach - many people believe the ex-Brighton man was the brains behind the Rams' success on the pitch under Rooney.

Judging by Steve McClaren's previous comments, it seems as though he delegates as a manager, which suggests his coaches including Rosenior had a big say at Pride Park.

Was Liam Rosenior more responsible for Derby County's success than Rooney?

One thing that isn't helping Rooney to dismiss this potential theory is current results, with Blues losing all three of their games under him.

The Midlands side were sixth at the time of his arrival - but now they sit in 14th position.

Rosenior's Hull, on the other hand, are now in seventh place and are just two points adrift of Leeds United who are in third place at the time of writing.

How the two sides compare P GD Pts 7 Hull City 14 4 23 14 Birmingham City 14 -1 18

Receiving high praise for his work at the MKM Stadium and implementing an attractive style, he is holding his own during his first stint as a manager and has lasted longer than some of those who have been in the game a long time, including Steve Bruce who had a pretty short stay at West Bromwich Albion.

You feel Rosenior played a big part in Derby's success and if Blues don't improve their results soon, this talking point will fail to fade away.