Birmingham City have been the centre of attention recently after making the divisive decision to part ways with John Eustace and bring in Wayne Rooney as a replacement.

The Blues were flying under the stewardship of Eustace, who steadied the ship and ensured a fairly-comfortable survival in his first campaign amid plenty of off-field adversity before guiding them up the right end of the table this term.

Indeed, Birmingham currently occupy a play-off position, which is no mean feat in a division that has an increased sense of quality and competitiveness this term.

He pulled that off while also striking a connection with supporters and landing some exciting summer signings to boot, so the palpable negativity that met his dismissal is understandable - and there's not too much excitement surrounding Rooney, either.

Rooney left his post at MLS outfit DC United to take up the job, marking a return to English football for the first time in a year after formerly holding the reins at Derby County.

However, it could've gone differently.

Rooney, who had an uncertain future in the States for quite some time, was not short of interest prior to his St Andrew's appointment, and he's revealed that he had offers from Saudi Arabia.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney reveals Saudi Arabia interest

The interest came from current Blues CEO Garry Cook, who tried to bring the boss over to the Middle East during his previous role as CEO of the Saudi Pro League up until June.

It would've seen him become the latest big name to join a division that has flexed its financial muscle by bringing in stars of the game from Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo to Sadio Mane and N'golo Kante.

It's not just players who've been poached either, as Rooney's former-England colleague Steven Gerrard is also currently managing Al-Ettifaq.

Rooney addressed the potential switch in his opening press conference for Birmingham on Thursday afternoon, explaining to reporters: "I felt for my development that my pathway was a different way.

"That is no disrespect to any manager that has gone out there, by the way."

Cook admitted to "discussing" Saudi Arabia with Rooney, but stated that it wasn't going to materialise.

Did Wayne Rooney make the right decision by rejecting an offer from Saudi Arabia?

The lures of going over to be a part of Saudi Arabia's project are no secret, and many footballing figures have found the unprecedented financial fortune on offer simply too tantalising to resist.

Rooney could've easily made the move for an eye-watering payday, but you've got to give him respect for holding firm and sticking it out to get a job back in England.

He's clearly got a point to prove on these shores after a mixed spell with Derby, and the Championship is an ideal league to show his worth in.

It may not be the appointment that Blues supporters wanted to happen, but as far as Rooney is concerned, it's a good gig and certainly a better alternative for the sake of his managerial career than heading out to Saudi Arabia.