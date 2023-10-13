Highlights Wayne Rooney is learning the words to Birmingham City anthem "Keep Right On" after being appointed as the club's manager.

Rooney was named Blues boss earlier this week, signing a three-and-a-half-year at St Andrew's.

The 37-year-old now seems keen to fully embrace the club's culture while he is there.

It seems as though Wayne Rooney is ready to fully immerse himself into the culture of Birmingham City.

That's after the new Blues manager revealed that he is learning the words to the club's anthem, Keep Right On.

How significant is "Keep Right On" to Birmingham?

It is fair to say that Keep Right On has become an integral part of the Birmingham City fan experience these days.

Having been adapted by supporters of the club during their run to the 1956 FA Cup final, the song has remained the Blues' anthem ever since.

As a result, it is now sung every match home and away by supporters, helping to generate an atmosphere among Birmingham supporters.

Now it seems as though Rooney himself is keen to become part of that, as he prepares to take charge of the club.

What has Rooney said about "Keep Right On"?

After his appointment as Birmingham managed was confirmed earlier this week, Rooney was presented to the press for the first time on Friday.

Given the significance of Keep Right On within Birmingham circles, it is perhaps not surprising that the topic of the club's anthem was brought up in that press conference.

Now it seems as though Rooney is already well aware of the anthem, and it keen to become part of that culture within the club, where he has a contract until the summer of 2027, by learning the song even if he was not ready to give anything more away about his musical ability.

When asked if he does know the words to Keep Right On, the new Birmingham manager was quoted by TalkSport as saying: “Yeah, a bit! I’ll get there. It’s certainly, when the fans sing that all together, it can inspire the team here but also away from home as well with the away fans singing it at someone else’s stadium.

“It’s a great chant, I will learn the song, but I’m not singing it for you now!”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship?

In spite of the fact they have just changed manager Birmingham are in good form at the minute, and have made a bright start to the Championship season.

Their derby victory at home to West Brom last Friday made it back to back wins for the Blues, meaning they have taken 18 points from 11 league games so far this season.

As a result, they will spend the international break sixth in the second-tier table, ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Birmingham are next in action on the 21st October, when they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough, in what will be Rooney's first game in charge of the club.

Is Rooney taking the right approach to "Keep Right On"?

This does seem to be the right sort of comment for Rooney to be making with regards to Birmingham's anthem.

Given many Blues fans were not entirely happy with the decision to sack John Eustace, and some were also unconvinced with Rooney's appointment, he does need to get them on side quickly.

You feel showing this sort of respect and making that sort of effort to adopt an important part of the club's culture, ensures he is going in the right direction in his attempts to do that.

As a result, this seems like a smart move for Rooney to make, as he looks to hit the ground running at Birmingham.