Wayne Rooney’s managerial spell at Birmingham City is well underway.

The former Derby County and DC United manager was brought in by the Blues, as the club’s hierarchy wanted to change how the team was playing and to raise the profile of the football club.

Rooney’s arrival has caused some unrest at the Championship side, as John Eustace was doing an excellent job in many people’s eyes and was undeservedly sacked.

However, that decision has now been made, and it is up to Rooney to continue the work done by Eustace and make Birmingham City a better football team.

How have Birmingham City started under Wayne Rooney?

The Blues are now three games into Rooney’s management, and they have yet to pick up a point in any of their games.

Rooney’s time in charge began with a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, followed by a 2-0 loss at home to Hull City.

The Blues then travelled to Southampton on Saturday looking to end the two-game losing streak, but they were unable to do that and were on the end of a 3-1 defeat to the Saints.

It has been a testing start for Rooney, as he’s come up against three sides that are in good form and could easily finish the season in the top six.

So, it is hard to judge him so early into the spell, especially given who they have come up against, but there are things that Rooney needs to work on if he is going to turn this around.

Wayne Rooney must get this Birmingham City player firing if he is to succeed

Rooney obviously needs to get Birmingham as a team to be playing better, but he will hope that some of his better players can start firing and lead this team back up the Championship table.

One player who Rooney needs to try and get better performances from is winger Siriki Dembele.

Dembele was one of many new signings that arrived at Birmingham in the summer, with the winger looking to get his career back on track.

The 27-year-old lost his way at AFC Bournemouth, and he decided to leave the club in the summer and join the Blues in the hope it would be better for him.

Dembele started the first three Championship games of the season, and in that time, he grabbed his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

He was in the team that beat Leeds and Bristol City, but unfortunately, he suffered an injury that saw him miss four games.

He returned against QPR in September and has since been slowly working his way back to full fitness. Dembele grabbed a double in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the beginning of this month but hasn’t had the same impact on the team since.

So far this season, he is averaging 1.4 shots per game as well as 2.7 dribbles, which is where Dembele thrives. He has a pass competition rate of 79.7%, with 1.1 of his passes being considered key ones, as per WhoScored.com.

Siriki Dembele's stats per club ( As it stands October 30th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Grimsby Town 39 4 3 Peterborough United 147 30 30 AFC Bournemouth 22 2 2 AJ Auxerre 12 0 0 Birmingham City 11 3 0

He has started all three games under Rooney, but he has yet to reach his early-season form.

If Rooney can try and get the best out of Dembele, then he could potentially have one of the best attackers in his side, and he could be the answer to how successful Birmingham are this season.

Dembele has struggled with consistency in his game, and he may need Rooney and his coaching staff to try and improve that as they look to climb the table.