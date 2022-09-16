Birmingham City vs Coventry City: EFL pundit issues score prediction ahead of local clash

It’s another local derby in the Championship this weekend with Birmingham City set to host Coventry City at St Andrews on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues are more than familiar with the surroundings in the nation’s second city having spent two years playing there due to off-field issues between 2019 and 2021.

It is the home side that come into the clash in better form between the two clubs, with John Eustace’s Birmingham side having defeated West Brom 3-2 in midweek.

A hattrick from forward Scott Hogan earned the Blues local bragging rights and Hogan will surely be hoping he can do the same again this weekend.

Coventry, meanwhile, drew 2-2 away at Luton Town, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both getting on the scoresheet.

The Sky Blues will be targeting a positive result this weekend and hoping it lifts them off the bottom of the Championship table.

Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton isn’t predicting them to take any points from the match, though, instead backing the home side to take the victory.

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “That was a fantastic win for Birmingham at West Brom in midweek,”

“It will be a real boost to John Eustace and his side, with it being the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins since November.

“Coventry picked up just a second point of the season at Luton on Wednesday night, but it was a solid display and Mark Robins will hope they can kick on from here.

“I’m not convinced the resurgence will start on Saturday, though. Prutton predicts: 2-1.”

Kick-off between the two sides is set for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

You can certainly see why Prutton has backed Birmingham here.

The Blues are the form side and there looked to be a real team spirit about them as they celebrated their victory over West Brom in midweek.

I wouldn’t necessarily completely write off this Coventry City side, though.

They have too many good players to do that, and, after a solid showing in midweek and a slow, interrupted start to the season, they will be eager to start putting some points on the board.