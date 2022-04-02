Birmingham City v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off on Sunday?

Sunday afternoon will see a Midlands derby contested as Birmingham City host West Bromwich Albion in Championship action.

With the Blues 14 points above 22nd-placed Barnsley in the table as of writing, Lee Bowyer can pretty much look towards next season now in the second tier in what will end up being another underwhelming campaign.

They can look to achieve bragging rights here though against the Baggies, who still have an outside chance of the play-offs but cannot afford to drop points here.

Steve Bruce will bring his side to his former stomping ground looking for a victory, with the reverse fixture earlier in the season being a 1-0 win for Albion back in October thanks to Karlan Grant’s strike.

Latest team news

Lee Bowyer will be able to welcome back Danish defender Kristian Pedersen, who has served a one-match suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough.

Lyle Taylor has also missed the Blues’ last two matches but he could come back into the fold after making a recovery during the international break.

There are no fresh injury concerns for West Brom, however they will have to deal with the fact that Daryl Dike looks set to miss the rest of the campaign.

Having missed some time out with a hamstring injury, the USA international has now had a fresh setback related to a tendon in his knee, and it looks likely to cap his campaign off at just two appearances.

Is there a live stream?

As it’s a Sunday match and not a 3pm on a Saturday, this clash is available to watch in the UK for fans who cannot attend St. Andrew’s.

Match passes can be purchased on either club’s website for a fee of £10.

What time is kick-off on Sunday?

The action begins at 3pm – the match was originally scheduled for April 2 but owing to police advice due to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa playing each other on Saturday afternoon it was switched.

Score prediction

West Brom have improved in recent weeks since a switch to a 3-5-2, and they will probably be fancied to get the better of their Midlands rivals – 2-0 to the Baggies.