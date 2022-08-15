Birmingham City v Watford: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City have seen plenty of change at the club this summer as John Eustace has arrived as manager at St Andrew’s and talks of a takeover continue.

The Blues were in poor shape last season and although their results look somewhat inconsistent so far this season, a draw against Luton and victory vs Huddersfield, both teams who reached the play-offs last season, looks steady.

Birmingham host newly relegated side Watford tomorrow night and come into the game on the back of a defeat against Cardiff City so will be looking to bounce back.

However, it will not be an easy game as Watford are yet to lose and have two wins under their belt already and therefore will be looking to continue being unbeaten.

Latest team news

Ahead of the Cardiff game, John Eustace said he hoped to have Nico Gordon and Kristin Bielik available for training this week but the game will come too early for either player to be involved.

Meanwhile, Watford look to be in good shape going into the game and Rob Edwards will no doubt be glad that he has some tough decisions to make.

Score prediction

Birmingham have got some good results so far this season but it’s hard not to back Watford here given how much momentum they will have right now as a side unbeaten so far.

There is still work to be done for the Hornets so we’re not looking at a thrashing but we’re going to go for a solid 1-0 win for Watford.

Is there a live stream?

The game has not be chosen for TV selection.

However, Watford are selling match passes allowing fans to watch the game via their own coverage.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tomorrow evening with kick-off at 8pm.