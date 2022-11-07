Birmingham City v Swansea: David Prutton issues three-goal prediction

After many seasons of struggle at Championship level, Birmingham City look to be finally making progress and heading in the right direction.

The appointment of John Eustace as head coach and some smart summer recruitment has given the Blues a new lease of life, and they have lost just one of their last seven second tier matches with four victories in that time.

Birmingham currently sit 11th in the Championship and are part of a competitive pack of teams that are vying for the play-offs this season, and they face one of those on Tuesday evening when Swansea City make the trip from South Wales to the Midlands.

The Blues could be facing Russell Martin’s side at the right time as they have gone three matches without a win after previously showing very strong form.

Swansea faltered against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, going 2-0 down earlier in the first half but ended up battling back to secure a point.

They are being tipped to struggle again though against Birmingham by EFL pundit David Prutton, who believes that Birmingham will record a second 2-1 win in succession, having defeated Stoke by that scoreline at the weekend.

“Birmingham are looking a good side,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They recruited brilliantly on loan and have arguably one of the best midfield trios in the Championship now.

“Swansea battled back to hold Wigan, but that’s the type of game they should have been expected to win.

“I’m going to back Birmingham here to keep their run going.”

The Verdict

Despite their really good form throughout most of October, it appears that Swansea have taken a step back in the last week.

Just two points out of a possible nine will have been a big disappointment for Russell Martin, and this is another tough ask on the road.

Even though they have solid fire-power when on their A-game, Birmingham’s defence is resolute and as Prutton mentioned, they have a top Championship midfield that has a mix of energy, technical ability and defensive quality.

The spoils could be shared here though and I think both teams could cancel each other out.