Birmingham City v Swansea City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City and Swansea City will both be looking to build on their respective 1-0 wins from last weekend when they meet at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

The pair are battling at the wrong end of the Championship right now, with Birmingham 21st and the Swans in 19th, but this early in the season a run of two or three results can catapult a side up the table.

The Blues became the first team to score against Preston North End all season as Maxime Colin’s goal at Deepdale gave them just their second victory under John Eustace last Saturday while in South Wales, Joel Piroe bagged his third goal of the campaign as Russell Martin’s side edged out QPR.

There’s been a noticeable shift in focus at Swansea in recent weeks with less emphasis on possession for possession’s sake, which appears to be working.

Keeping hold of Piroe and Michael Obafemi was their best business in the summer window while Saturday’s hosts did some impressive late business – adding Manchester United duo Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong.

Neither manager will be lacking in attacking options at St Andrew’s, which should mean we’re in for an entertaining contest.

Latest team news

The Blues are set to be without George Friend, Gary Gardner, Przemyslaw Placheta, Harlee Dean, and Nico Gordon for Saturday’s game.

However, after two substitute appearances, United loanee Hannibal Mejbri could be in line for his first start.

For Swansea, Liam Cullen will be missing for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against QPR while Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Walsh remain unavailable.

Obafemi was not included in the squad for last weekend’s game against the R’s due to the speculation surrounding him late in the window, which should mean he’s back available on Saturday.

Score prediction

Both sides will be desperate to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season and build some momentum after last weekend’s results.

Swansea’s change in approach has helped them have success in recent weeks and Obafemi’s return should offer them a boost but there is plenty of talent in Eustace’s squad as well.

At St Andrew’s, it may just finish as a 1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the 2pm blackout, there will not be a live video stream available for supporters in the UK.

But audio passes and video coverage for overseas supporters should be available through both the Birmingham and Swansea websites.

What time is kick-off?

Birmingham v Swansea is due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, which means full team news should be available at 2pm.