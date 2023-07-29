Birmingham City are in reasonably decent shape ahead of the new season with plenty of signings coming through the door.

Their ownership situation has also been sorted out and the off-field stability they now have should contribute to better on-field results, following years of disappointment at St Andrew's.

Despite disappointment in recent years though, last season wasn't all bad for Blues who actually performed well at times under John Eustace, with their head coach doing enough to retain his job at the Midlands side.

Birmingham City's summer transfer activity

Eustace has been busy in the transfer market, with the likes of Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Keshi Anderson all arriving at St Andrew's.

Tahith Chong may have left - but his sale has probably made some of their incoming deals.

And considering the money they have also generated from the Bellingham brother's sales, they may have the license to spend quite a bit more in the transfer market, with the club also able to utilise the loan market if they wish to.

The new season is coming around the corner though and this is why Eustace needs to focus on the players he already has.

Ahead of their first league fixture against Swansea City, we take a look at two dilemmas he will already have in his mind as he looks to create a plan to overcome Michael Duff's side.

What formation will Birmingham City go with?

Birmingham have played with both a back four and a back five in recent years - but it remains to be seen what formation Blues will go with on the opening day.

With George Friend and Maxime Colin no longer at the club, they need to ensure they have enough central defenders to play a back five if they want to play three central defenders.

Friend and Colin were able to operate more centrally, but it would be difficult to see Emmanuel Longelo playing as a left centre-back or Ethan Laird playing at right centre-back.

Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson and Kevin Long can all operate centrally, but it's unclear whether Eustace would want to start all three together.

And even if they do have a decent number of options in central defence by the time the season starts, Blues could potentially go with a back four considering some of the high-quality attacking players they have signed during this window.

Roberts, Dembele, Koji Miyoshi and Anderson could all be extremely useful in the final third.

Should Neil Etheridge be in Birmingham City's matchday squad?

Etheridge is an extremely gifted goalkeeper and shouldn't be sitting on the bench, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move on, especially with his reported £23,000-per-week wages in mind.

With this in mind, is it time for Birmingham to prepare for his potential departure by dropping him from the matchday squad altogether?

If he is dropped, that could allow Zach Jeacock or a new signing to become accustomed to being John Ruddy's backup at St Andrew's.

However, someone of Etheridge's quality could help to push Ruddy for a starting spot and that could increase the ex-Norwich City keeper's performance levels, something that will only boost Birmingham's chances of getting plenty of points on the board.

For now, the Philippines international should probably remain part of Eustace's plans, even if there's a chance he could leave before the summer window closes.