Birmingham City v Sunderland: Sky Sports pundit issues two-goal score prediction

Birmingham City‘s final match for four weeks will come under the bright lights of St. Andrew’s on Friday evening as they take on Sunderland in Championship action.

They could have been going into the contest off the back of just their second loss in eight matches as they were set for defeat at home against Swansea City, but Troy Deeney was on hand before stoppage time struck to equalise for the Blues to make it 2-2.

That will give John Eustace confidence heading into their clash with the Black Cats, who only have to wait until December 3 until their next match – head coach Tony Mowbray though is dealing with somewhat of an injury crisis.

No fewer than five first-teamers are still out of action for the Wearsiders ahead of their trip to the Midlands, with Mowbray hinting that there are further issues that will not be disclosed prior to the line-ups being announced on Friday evening.

Despite Sunderland seemingly being slightly depleted in areas of the pitch, EFL pundit David Prutton is not too concerned about their chances this weekend and is tipping both sides to share the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

“Birmingham are ticking along nicely, and showed good resolve to pick up a late point against Swansea in midweek,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“It was good to see Troy Deeney back among the goals, too.

“Sunderland were disappointing against Cardiff.

“They can’t get Ross Stewart back soon enough and the World Cup break has probably come at a good time for them.

“I think they could go into it with a draw.”

The Verdict

Mowbray’s pre-match words regarding injuries will not have brought any confidence to Sunderland fans going into this one.

Birmingham are a much better side than they were last season and are flourishing under Eustace, and a win on Friday night would mean they close in on a play-off spot near the halfway stage of the campaign.

Sunderland are a team though that are simply not going to lie down, and even if they are struck down by injuries they will make it difficult for the Blues.

These two may struggle to be split though if they’re both on their best form, but a more confident prediction could be made when we see the Black Cats starting 11.