As the Championship season motors on, the division throws up another interesting match up this weekend, with Birmingham City set to host Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, aside from both sides needing points to achieve their respective aims, the clash sees now Blues boss Tony Mowbray go up against the side that sacked him earlier this season, potentially adding a bit of an edge to the fixture.

Heading into the clash, Birmingham City sit 18th in the Championship standings, looking to put further distance between themselves and the drop zone, with just a six point gap between themselves and the dotted line at present.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are faring better, but need the points just as much as their opponents.

Indeed, the Black Cats are sit 10th in the league standings heading into the weekend, but crucially, find themselves just one point shy of the top six and the play-off spots.

With that said, it promises to be an exciting clash and below, we've looked at and discussed some key information ahead of Saturday afternoon.

Let's start with the latest team news available.

Birmingham City v Sunderland latest team news

One player Birmingham may be without is January addition Alex Pritchard, ironically signed from Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray admitted earlier this week that the 30-year-old is losing his race to be fit for the clash.

Elsewhere, an article from BirminghamLive speculates that both John Ruddy and Dion Sanderson could return for the Sunderland clash. We wait, however, to hear from Tony Mowbray on this in his pre-match press conference yet to take place.

As for Sunderland, one player they will certainly be without for Saturday is Patrick Roberts after he sustained an injury during their defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend.

Their boss Mick Beale revealed he suffered a hamstring injury in his post-match interview.

Elsewhere, having trained in full the first time earlier this week, Callum Styles could perhaps be in contention to feature for the first time since his January arrival at the club.

Birmingham City v Sunderland kick-off time

Birmingham City's Championship clash versus Sunderland is set for a 3PM kick-off on Saturday 17th February.

The match is set to take place at Birmingham City's home stadium, St. Andrews.

Birmingham City v Sunderland TV details

Birmingham City v Sunderland is a 3pm kick-off and therefore will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

Highlights can be watched later on Saturday evening on ITV's EFL highlights show.

Birmingham City v Sunderland live stream

Given that the match is being broadcast at 3pm, there will be no live stream available to supporters in the United Kingdom.

For overseas fans, there may be options available via iFollow or the respective club's own channels.

More information for Birmingham City can be found here, whilst more information for Sunderland's services can be found here.

Birmingham City v Sunderland tickets

Although the clash is in just a few days, there are still some tickets that may be available for those wishing to go to the match and experience it live.

If that is you, and you want to sit in the home end and among the Birmingham City supporters, you can find more details on how to purchase a ticket for the match by following this link.

Those wishing to watch from the Sunderland end or among the Sunderland support have unfortunately left it too late, with the club no longer selling tickets for the fixture, likely due to a sell out.

For future Sunderland tickets, and details on when they go on sale, you can follow this link.