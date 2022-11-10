Birmingham City v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City host Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship this coming Friday night.

The Blues have been going well under John Esutace recently, sitting 10th in the table and just outside the play-off places.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a touch of consistency under Tony Mowbray. They are sitting 17th.

We run you through everything you need to know ahead of the fixture here:

Latest team news

Birmingham are without five players: Harlee Dean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Marc Roberts, Gary Gardner and Nico Gordon.

However, as Birmingham Live outline, those players should be available on the other side of the World Cup break (December 10th), despite missing out against Sunderland.

There will be no Luke O’Nien for Sunderland at Birmingham, with the defender set to serve a suspension.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said: “He’s had five yellow cards and he’s going to miss a game. It’s an opportunity for somebody else – we’ve got Trai Hume sitting on the bench. We’ll just get on with it really.”

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies? Blackburn Derby Hull West Brom

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports Football tomorrow evening.

There will be no stream available from Sunderland for viewers in the UK, with their streaming policies here.

Blues’ packages can be found here, with audio passes available to buy monthly and annually.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at St Andrew’s is at 8pm tomorrow night, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 7pm.

Score prediction

Birmingham are strong on their own patch and haven’t lost at St Andrew’s since August 30th.

Sunderland are a strange side that lack real consistency. They won at Huddersfield not that long ago, but were hardly convincing on that evening and could’ve lost the game.

Given how the two sides are playing right now, it’s tough to look beyond a home win.

FLW Predicts: Birmingham City 2-1 Sunderland.

Quiz: Which club did Sunderland sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Anton Ferdinand Bursaspor West Ham QPR Trabzonspor