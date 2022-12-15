Birmingham City v Reading FC: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City and Reading will both be determined to secure a positive result on Friday when they face each other at St Andrew’s.

The Blues marked their return to Championship action following the break for the start of the World Cup by securing a point in their clash with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last weekend.

Currently 14th in the second-tier, Birmingham will move above Reading in the standings if they secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

As for Paul Ince’s side, they will be looking to back up their recent victory over Coventry City by securing a positive result on their travels tomorrow.

A win for Reading in this fixture will allow them to climb into the play-off places.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Birmingham and Reading team news, whether there is a live stream for this fixture and what time the game is set to kick-off…

Latest team news

Birmingham could potentially turn to Scott Hogan for inspiration on Friday as the forward’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

Blues head coach John Eustace revealed that there is an outside chance that the forward will be available for selection.

This particular clash will come too soon for Gary Gardner who is still working his way back to full fitness while Harlee Dean will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Reading could be able to call upon the services of Scott Dann for the first time this season tomorrow.

The defender, who suffered a serious hamstring injury earlier this year, stepped up his road to recovery by featuring for the Royals’ Under-21 side earlier this week.

Tom Holmes will not make the trip to St Andrew’s after sustaining a head injury against Coventry while Sam Hutchinson is not expected to make his return to action until Reading’s clash with Swansea City on December 27th.

Score prediction

This could turn out to be a tight affair between the two sides.

Birmingham will need the likes of Juninho Bacuna, Krystian Bielik and Troy Deeney to be firing on all cylinders in order to secure a positive result tomorrow evening.

Reading meanwhile are likely to pose a threat to the Blues due to the presence of Tom Ince, Junior Hoilett and Yakou Meite.

We believe that this game will end in a 1-1 draw.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Odin Bailey? Yes No

Is there a live stream?

Whereas it has yet to be confirmed by Birmingham or Swansea whether a live stream will be available for fans that reside in the United Kingdom on their respective websites, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football on Friday.

Highlights of the match will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to kick-off at 8pm tomorrow.