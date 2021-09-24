Birmingham City v Preston North End: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two teams who have contrasting recent form in the Championship meet at St. Andrew’s tomorrow afternoon as Birmingham City host Preston North End.

Lee Bowyer’s side are coming off the back of two heavy defeats to Fulham and Peterborough United respectively, whilst the Lilywhites are unbeaten in five matches following a horror start to the campaign which began with three losses in a row.

Frankie McAvoy’s side have momentum going into this after a cup win over Cheltenham Town and a battling point against high-flying West Bromwich Albion, but for Bowyer it was back to the drawing board after his outfit were outbattled by Posh on Saturday.

Let’s look at the team news for tomorrow’s contest in the Midlands and if you can watch online.

Quiz: Have Birmingham City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Groundshared St. Andrew's with another club Yes No

Latest team news

The ever-present Marc Roberts could be missing for the Blues tomorrow as Bowyer revealed that the 31-year-old was withdrawn at Peterborough last weekend due to a stomach injury.

It’s touch and go for the towering centre-half and it could mean a first league start for Dion Sanderson, who is on loan from Wolves.

Gary Gardner is suspended whilst Ivan Sanchez remains on the sidelines but Troy Deeney may get his first home start for the club after featuring from the first whistle against Peterborough.

As for the visitors, they lost both Connor Wickham and Liam Lindsay to injuries in their midweek Carabao Cup clash with Cheltenham Town – the extent of Wickham’s hamstring problem is undetermined but Lindsay’s knee injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Ched Evans, Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair have all returned to training after injury and illness setbacks although it’s unlikely any of them make it for this fixture, whilst Matt Olosunde is finally back on the grass after a pre-season injury, but yet again he’s weeks away from returning.

Is there a live stream?

UK-based fans will not be able to watch live coverage of this fixture, but both Birmingham and North End’s official websites provide live audio commentary.

Overseas fans can watch the match live via PNE’s iFollow service for £10 though but it is only available to people not in the UK.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off at St. Andrew’s is at 3pm in a fixture that will look to see both teams potentially climb up the table and closer towards the play-off places at this early stage in the season.