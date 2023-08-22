Highlights Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle have had a decent start to the season, with just one defeat between them in the league so far.

Birmingham City's victory against Bristol City last weekend was marred by injuries to key players Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele, leaving their availability in doubt.

The match between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle will not be televised but highlights can be found on ITV's EFL highlights show. There will be no live stream available for this match.

Saturday afternoon throws up an intriguing tie in the EFL Championship, with Birmingham City set to host Plymouth Argyle at St. Andrews.

It has been a relatively decent start to the campaign for both sides in honesty, with the two clubs suffering just one defeat between them in the league so far.

That defeat came for Plymouth last weekend late on against Southampton, but prior to that, Argyle had earned a respectable point away at Watford, and all three at home to Huddersfield Town.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, have two wins and one draw under their belt so far, including an impressive away win at Bristol City last weekend.

This weekend's match should be a good one, then, and with that said, below, we've rounded up everything you might need to know about the fixture.

What is the latest Birmingham City team news?

Perhaps the only downside to last weekend's victory away at Bristol City for Birmingham was the fact that two key players were withdrawn from the match.

Indeed, the club will be awaiting this week to find out just how severe knocks taken by Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele were.

Dembele was replaced at half-time in the clash, with Laird having only made the 41st minute of the first half before being replaced.

Offering an early take on the pair after the match, Eustace told BirminghamLive: "Unfortunately, Laird has a muscle strain. Dembele also has a muscle strain.

"Two really important players for us but it’s important that we keep growing and bringing the right players in."

It will certainly be interesting to see how those two are doing later this week when Eustace talks to the press.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle team news?

The big injury news surrounding Plymouth Argyle is currently surrounding youngster Saxon Earley, who was forced to miss the Southampton clash last weekend.

The 20-year-old had made his Championship debut against Watford the weekend prior but was forced to miss out on Saturday with a protective boot on his foot, as per PlymouthLive.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher

Indeed, Schumacher said the following regarding his injury on Saturday, via PlymouthLive: "He twisted his ankle, unfortunately for him. He waited to get in the team after a shoulder injury and then he has rolled his ankle in training, which is gutting for him, and he wasn't available.

"I don't think it's anything too serious. He has got an MRI scan this evening now the swelling has gone down. There was no fracture or whatever on his X-ray so hopefully it's not too bad."

As with Eustace, a further update on Plymouth's team news is expected later this week when he sits down with the media.

Is Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle live on TV?

No, the match will not be live on TV in the United Kingdom, having not been selected for broadcast on this occasion.

Match highlights can be found live on ITV's EFL highlights show on Saturday night, though.

That programme starts at 9PM on ITV4, or later on ITV1 at 11:30PM.

Is there a Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream of this match.

Having not been selected for TV broadcast, the match falls within the broadcast blackout rules that currently exist in the United Kingdom for domestic supporters.

These rules may differ for overseas supporters, so please check the club's respective website for options.

How to buy tickets for Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle?

For those hoping to still attend the fixture in person, it could be that tickets are available via the club's respective websites.

Ticketing information for the Plymouth fixture on the Birmingham City website can be found here, although a previous booking history is said to be needed to purchase tickets.

There are also tickets still currently available in the away end. However, you must meet certain ticketing criteria from a Plymouth Argyle perspective to purchase them.

More details on that can be found here.

What time is kick-off between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle?

The Championship fixture between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle is set to take place at St Andrews Stadium, Birmingham.

Kick-off in the Championship fixture is currently set for 3PM in the United Kingdom.