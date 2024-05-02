Highlights Birmingham City are on the brink of relegation heading into a crucial match against Norwich City on Saturday.

Norwich City is aiming for promotion after an impressive season, currently sitting in the top six of the Championship.

Sky Sports presenter Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for Birmingham, emphasising the pressure and stakes involved for both teams.

Birmingham City take on Norwich City in a huge game in the Championship at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday.

The Blues have endured an incredibly turbulent season, and with just one game of the campaign remaining, they are in danger of dropping into League One.

Birmingham remain in the relegation zone after they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

It looked as though the Blues were heading for a crucial three points when Koji Miyoshi gave them the lead just before half time, but Rhys Healey equalised for the Terriers two minutes after the break, and the visitors could not find a winner.

Gary Rowett's side currently sit 22nd in the table, one point behind Plymouth Argyle and three points behind Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers.

Given their inferior goal difference compared to Plymouth, Birmingham will be relegated if they fail to win, but even a victory may not be enough if other results go against them.

Norwich sat as low as 17th in the table in early November, but an impressive run of form since then has seen them emerge as serious promotion contenders.

The Canaries all but secured their place in the play-offs after they drew 2-2 with Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Jamie Paterson gave the Swans the lead in the 24th minute, but Norwich responded well, and goals from Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent put them ahead before half time.

Swansea equalised in the 53rd minute through Matt Grimes' penalty, and that proved to be the end of the scoring as the points were shared.

David Wagner's men currently sit fifth in the table, and while they are only three points clear of seventh-placed Hull City, they have a vastly superior goal difference compared to the Tigers.

David Prutton's Birmingham City v Norwich City prediction

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Birmingham will secure Championship survival against Norwich on Saturday, predicting a 1-0 win for the Blues.

"Birmingham have had a poor season, chopped and changed managers which hasn't helped," Prutton said on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, taking aim at their campaign.

"They set a ridiculous remit at the very top, getting rid of John Eustace and saying they wanted no fear football, not lived up to that at all.

"Of course, Tony comes in and then comes away, and continued best wishes towards him.

"Gary has done his utmost since he's been in, but they've given themselves a mountain to climb.

"It's a lack of distinct leadership that's led them to here, a couple of poor performances, a porous defence and a blunt attack, and that's what gets you in the bottom three."

Birmingham City facing defining afternoon against Norwich City

It is set to be a tense afternoon for Birmingham on Saturday, and their fate is not in their own hands.

The Blues face a tough game against Norwich, but the Canaries have drawn three of their last four games, and they will now be focusing on the play-offs with their place in the top six all but secure.

Given the importance of the game for Birmingham, they are perhaps slight favourites, and they do have a history of avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

However, it remains to be seen how the Blues will handle the pressure of the occasion, and if scores from elsewhere are not going their way, it could have an impact on their performance.