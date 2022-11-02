Birmingham City v Millwall: The 2 key battles that could dictate the result of this game

Birmingham City and Millwall go head-to-head this evening in the Sky Bet Championship with both looking to advance themselves further up the second tier table.

The Blues and the Lions have both had decent campaigns so far and so this could be a narrow clash between the pair at St Andrew’s.

Indeed, Birmingham go into this one in particularly good form having beaten high-flying Queens Park Rangers last time out in the league on Friday night, and they’ll be aiming to keep that run going.

Millwall, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing defeat against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, and so they’ll be looking to bounce back on the road tonight in the Midlands.

That all means there’s just three points between these two sides going into this one tonight, with Millwall sat in 9th place and Birmingham sat in 12th – with 6th place Swansea just two points ahead of the Lions in a congested Championship table.

What could the key battles be out on the pitch that might decide this one, then? We take a look at a couple now…

Jake Cooper v Scott Hogan

Hogan has been in some decent form for Blues this season and will be looking to keep that up against Millwall.

The Lions can be stout defensively but they’ll need to be at their very sharpest at the back to try and keep Hogan quiet, with him scoring seven goals in the league so far.

This game could be decided by a narrow margin so either side keeping a clean sheet might be the key to victory.

Harlee Dean v Tom Bradshaw

A similar battle at the other end of the pitch is likely to take place.

Birmingham City have been really good defensively this season and will be looking to keep that record intact this week against the Lions.

Benik Afobe is currently considered a doubt for this clash and so it is likely that Tom Bradshaw will lead the line in his absence against Blues.

He’ll be looking to show what he can do, then, whilst Harlee Dean and the rest of the defence aims to keep him quiet.