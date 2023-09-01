Highlights Birmingham City are off to an outstanding start in the season, currently sitting third in the Championship table with 10 points from four games.

Despite their recent Carabao Cup defeat, the feel-good factor and confidence among Birmingham supporters remain high.

This weekend's match against Millwall is expected to be a tight encounter, but Birmingham may have the edge and could come out with a victory.

Birmingham City take on Millwall in the Championship at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Optimism is high among Blues supporters after Tom Wagner's takeover of the club and that positivity has been backed up on the pitch as the team have made an outstanding start to the season.

John Eustace's side currently sit third in the Championship table after picking up 10 points from their opening four league games.

Birmingham secured a third consecutive league victory with a 2-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Blues started brightly and deservedly took the lead in the eighth minute when Koyi Miyoshi set up Scott Hogan, who finished from close range for his first goal of the campaign.

Argyle grew into the game and equalised in the 60th minute through Ryan Hardie, but the hosts won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield fired home on his debut to seal all three points.

Birmingham crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday night, but it will not detract from what has been an excellent start to the season.

Millwall beat Stoke City 1-0 at The Den on Saturday to ease the pressure on manager Gary Rowett.

Chants were heard calling for Rowett to be sacked during the Lions' 3-1 defeat at Norwich City the previous weekend, but Kevin Nisbet's 38th-minute strike secured a crucial victory against the Potters, with the hosts holding on despite Alex Neil's side dominating the second half.

This weekend's game sees Rowett return to his former club having previously managed Birmingham, with many feeling that the 49-year-old was harshly treated when he was dismissed by the Blues in December 2016 despite the club sitting seventh in the table.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes there will be little to separate the two sides on Saturday, predicting a 1-1 draw.

"The Birmingham train keeps rumbling on. What a start to the season it has been. They won’t even be too bothered by their cup exit in midweek, so long as they keep winning in the league," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Millwall and Gary Rowett silenced some doubters with a win over Stoke last week. This is another of his old haunts, and he’ll be wary of the excitement building around St Andrew’s. Tight draw here."

Will Birmingham City beat Millwall?

Birmingham probably come into this one as slight favourites.

It will be an excellent atmosphere at St Andrew's given the feel-good factor around the club and the Blues will be full of confidence after three consecutive victories in the league.

Millwall have been inconsistent this season so far with two wins and two defeats, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-0 home defeat to League One side Reading, but after the away support turned on him at Carrow Road, Rowett will be determined to deliver a more positive performance here.

Prutton is right that it will likely be a tight encounter, but Birmingham may have enough to edge it.