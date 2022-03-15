Birmingham City v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City have only won one of their last six league games.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be looking to turn their form around this midweek as they welcome Middlesbrough to St Andrew’s.

The Blues can move as high as 16th place with a win on Tuesday night if results elsewhere go in their favour.

But Middlesbrough will be determined to get back to winning ways after only earning one point from their last two games.

Chris Wilder’s side have fallen behind their play-off rivals, now one point behind sixth place Sheffield United.

But a win against Birmingham could see Boro move back into the top six, and even as high as fourth place.

Latest team news

Bowyer’s side have not suffered any fresh injury concerns, with Teden Mengi even recovering from a hamstring injury which should see him take to the bench.

But Jeremie Bela missed last weekend’s draw with Hull City through illness so may not be available for selection still.

Troy Deeney, George Friend and Maxime Colin all remain unavailable for selection.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

Anfernee Dijksteel may return to action for Boro having missed out through illness in recent games.

Riley McGree and Martin Payero both remain absent through injury, but James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar could make their return to the side.

Score prediction

Middlesbrough to win 2-0.

Is there a live stream?

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports this evening via the Red Button.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.