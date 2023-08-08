Leeds United travel to Birmingham City for the second game of the Championship season for each side, who both picked up a draw in their opening fixture.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser capped a comeback for his side in his first game in charge. The Whites came back from 2-0 down to draw the game at Elland Road following a header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half to begin the fightback from the hosts.

Birmingham, meanwhile, drew their opening game with Swansea City in South Wales. Swansea were heading for defeat after Birmingham debutant Siriki Dembele took advantage of a defensive mistake to put Blues in front just before half-time.

John Eustace's men looked well-placed to claim victory as they were the better of the two teams but a moment of attacking quality allowed Jerry Yates to mark his debut with an easy finish.

Despite neither side winning on opening day, there is renewed optimism surrounding both sets of fans this summer, with the two clubs under new ownership, and the potential start of an exciting new era.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly, and the futures of key players will remain uncertain. That is particularly true of recently relegated Leeds and many players remaining the subject of much interest during the summer already.

Their ambition is to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, but the Whites face another stern test in the West Midlands, with Birmingham hoping to be far more competitive within the Championship this season.

Early Birmingham City v Leeds United team news

Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts were both withdrawn in the second half of Saturday’s draw with Swansea due to ongoing injury concerns. Laird has a hamstring issue, while Roberts may not be in line to face his former side as he nurses a groin complaint.

Marc Roberts is likely to remain out of the match after picking up a calf injury last week, leaving Eustace with just two fit centre-backs. It remains to be seen whether Gary Gardner and George Hall feature after both missed a chunk of Blues’ pre-season campaign.

Farke is still sweating on his striking options heading into Saturday's clash. Both Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and missed the Cardiff clash, as well as Mateo Joseph, who was pictured on crutches, too.

Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, and Junior Firpo are three other senior players missing the start of the season, alongside Cody Drameh who was not involved against Cardiff, and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas. However, Liam Cooper has since been added to that growing list, having been stretchered off following scoring from a corner against Cardiff.

Eustace and Farke are set to release further team news and updates on Friday in their respective press conferences ahead of the Championship's second round of fixtures this weekend.

Birmingham City v Leeds United kick-off time confirmed

Birmingham City v Leeds United will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023 – 15:00 (UK), and is one of 11 other fixtures being played at that time.

The full list of games for gameweek two in the Championship is as follows:

12/08/2023 12:30 Coventry City v Middlesbrough

12/08/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United

12/08/2023 15:00 Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

12/08/2023 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

12/08/2023 15:00 Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

12/08/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Stoke City

12/08/2023 15:00 Millwall v Bristol City

12/08/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Sunderland

12/08/2023 15:00 Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers

12/08/2023 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City

12/08/2023 15:00 Watford v Plymouth Argyle

12/08/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Are tickets still available for Birmingham City v Leeds United?

Ticket availability is beginning to run low, but there are still some seats available on the Birmingham City website for members, here.

Will Birmingham City v Leeds United be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Coventry City against Middlesbrough the only game on TV this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Birmingham City v Leeds United?

The game will not be shown on Sky Sports Football or the Sky Go app. Although, a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV on Sunday.