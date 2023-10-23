Wayne Rooney will be hoping to get his first win as manager of Birmingham City on Wednesday as they host Hull City.

Blues didn't get off to the best start under the Manchester United legend, but it was always going to be a difficult game for them considering the form Middlesbrough are in.

Losing 1-0 at the Riverside isn't a catastrophic result but the West Midlands side will need to get some more wins on the board soon to retain their place in the promotion mix.

Another team who would have been hoping to be in and around the top six this term are Hull, who have shown real promise under Rooney's former assistant Liam Rosenior this term but haven't been in the best form recently.

Going on a winless four-game run, they won't want to make it five on Wednesday evening, but it won't be an easy game for the Tigers considering Blues have done reasonably well this season.

A win for either team would boost their promotion hopes, but it looks set to be a tight game.

Ahead of this clash in the Midlands, we have some of the information you need to know.

Birmingham City v Hull City team news

For Blues, Ethan Laird could be back in contention after returning to training, and that's a huge boost for the hosts considering how much he can offer both offensively and defensively.

Lee Buchanan is no longer in a protective boot following his ankle injury, but Laird is closer to returning at the moment and the ex-Werder Bremen man looks set to remain on the sidelines for now along with Keshi Anderson, Alfie Chang, George Hall and Tyler Roberts.

All five players will be keen to get themselves back in action as quickly as possible.

In terms of the visitors, they will have been glad to have seen Aaron Connolly, Lewie Coyle and Ozan Tufan all returning to action.

Coyle had a fractured eye socket and it was previously unclear when Tufan was going to return, but both came off the bench against Southampton last weekend along with Connolly.

Regan Slater is expected to remain out with his hamstring problem though.

Birmingham City v Hull City livestream

There will be coverage of Birmingham v Hull on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

BluesTV look set to provide coverage of this game - and Hull are providing video match passes for £10 for those who are unable to make the game or want to watch from home.

And if you are keen to just listen to the game, BBC Radio WM 95.6 provide coverage from Blues' perspective, with BBC Radio Humberside's coverage perhaps more suitable for the away side's supporters.

Birmingham City v Hull City tickets

This is a Category C game, so Blues fans who are in the adult category could pay as much as £35 for a ticket.

Those who are 22 and under will pay a maximum of £22.50 though, which is much more affordable.

The visiting fans' adult supporters will pay £24.50, seniors and those aged 16-22 will fork out £19 and U16s will pay just £5.50.

Birmingham City v Hull City kick-off time

This game gets underway at 7:45pm on Wednesday, along with Bristol City v Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End vs Southampton, and Rotherham United v Coventry City.

Stoke City v Leeds United kicks off at 8pm.