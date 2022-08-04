Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Birmingham City play host to Huddersfield Town on Friday night in the Sky Bet Championship.

John Eustace oversaw a respectable goalless draw with Luton Town last weekend and Blues will be aiming to be hard to beat again back at St Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, there’s a reaction needed from Huddersfield, who were beaten 1-0 by Burnley last Friday in a game where the result didn’t really reflect just how dominated Danny Schofield’s side were, particularly for 45 minutes.

Turning attention to Friday night’s meeting at Birmingham, we take a look at some key pointers:

Latest team news

Eustace is hoping to have George Hall and Ryan Stirk available against Huddersfield. However, Gary Gardner and Nico Gordon are not going to make the clash despite making good progress on their returns with the medical department.

As for Huddersfield, Schofield is without Matty Pearson and will be for “months” due to a foot injury, whilst David Kasumu will be missing for weeks with a hamstring injury. Will Boyle is back in contention after suspension, with Tino Anjorin also pushing for a start.

Is there a live stream?

Huddersfield are providing a stream on iFollow HTAFC for the cost of a £10 for this match in isolation. There are monthly, season and audio passes also available.

Birmingham are offering the same package on BluesTV for the price of £10.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at St Andrew’s is at 7:45pm on Friday 5 August.

Score Prediction

Birmingham proved particularly difficult breakdown on the road at Luton last week and you’ve got to expect that will be the minimum Eustace looks for on Friday night.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, were fairly toothless in attack against Burnley.

The safe money would be on a low-scoring game here, so we will go with a 1-1 draw.

